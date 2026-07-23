Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s Market Value Skyrockets After World Cup As European Interest Grows
- Chicago Fire defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi saw his Transfermarkt valuation more than double following South Africa's historic 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign
- The 20-year-old is now among the joint highest-valued South African players, drawing attention from clubs across Europe
- His agent confirmed that multiple European clubs have made enquiries about signing the former Orlando Pirates defender
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
SOUTH AFRICA — Chicago Fire defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi has emerged as one of the standout beneficiaries of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with his market valuation surging sharply after Bafana Bafana's historic run in North America.
Transfermarkt identified 99 players worldwide for post-tournament valuation upgrades, and the 20-year-old Hluhluwe-born defender was among those selected after South Africa reached the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time in the country's history.
Mbekezeli Mbokazi is now the joint highest-valued Bafana Bafana star
Kickoff reports that before the tournament, the former Orlando Pirates man carried a valuation of approximately €3.5 million (R65.5m). That figure has now climbed to €8 million (R150m), placing him level with Lyle Foster as the joint highest-valued South African player.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Within the Chicago Fire squad, Mbokazi is now the second most valuable player, sitting just behind Belgian striker Hugo Cuypers, who is valued at €10 million (R187m). However, with Cuypers reportedly pushing for a move to Mexican club CF Monterrey following the arrival of former Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski, Mbokazi could soon top the Fire's valuation rankings.
Lewandowski carries a valuation of €7 million (R131m).
European clubs circle after World Cup performances
His agent, Basia Michaels, confirmed that several European clubs have made enquiries about the defender since his performances at the World Cup attracted wider attention.
Mbokazi, however, was absent from Chicago Fire's 3-2 MLS defeat to Inter Miami on Thursday as the American league resumed following the World Cup break.
His rapid rise in valuation reflects the broader impact that Bafana Bafana's historic tournament run has had on the market standing of several South African players competing abroad.
Mbekezeli Mbokazi transfer interest grows after World Cup heroics
Briefly News previously reported that Mbekezeli Mbokazi's impressive FIFA World Cup campaign has sparked growing interest from Europe.
His agent revealed that scouts from several clubs have already made contact.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).