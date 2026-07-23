Chicago Fire defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi saw his Transfermarkt valuation more than double following South Africa's historic 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign

The 20-year-old is now among the joint highest-valued South African players, drawing attention from clubs across Europe

His agent confirmed that multiple European clubs have made enquiries about signing the former Orlando Pirates defender

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Mbekezeli Mbokazi's latest market valuation skyrockets after the FIFA World Cup as the Bafana Bafana defender becomes one of South Africa's most valuable players. Image: Patrick T. Fallon

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Chicago Fire defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi has emerged as one of the standout beneficiaries of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with his market valuation surging sharply after Bafana Bafana's historic run in North America.

Transfermarkt identified 99 players worldwide for post-tournament valuation upgrades, and the 20-year-old Hluhluwe-born defender was among those selected after South Africa reached the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time in the country's history.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi is now the joint highest-valued Bafana Bafana star

Kickoff reports that before the tournament, the former Orlando Pirates man carried a valuation of approximately €3.5 million (R65.5m). That figure has now climbed to €8 million (R150m), placing him level with Lyle Foster as the joint highest-valued South African player.

Within the Chicago Fire squad, Mbokazi is now the second most valuable player, sitting just behind Belgian striker Hugo Cuypers, who is valued at €10 million (R187m). However, with Cuypers reportedly pushing for a move to Mexican club CF Monterrey following the arrival of former Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski, Mbokazi could soon top the Fire's valuation rankings.

Lewandowski carries a valuation of €7 million (R131m).

Mbekezeli Mbokazi's stock continues to rise. The Chicago Fire and Bafana Bafana defender has seen his market valuation jump. Image: Chris Carter

Source: Getty Images

European clubs circle after World Cup performances

His agent, Basia Michaels, confirmed that several European clubs have made enquiries about the defender since his performances at the World Cup attracted wider attention.

Mbokazi, however, was absent from Chicago Fire's 3-2 MLS defeat to Inter Miami on Thursday as the American league resumed following the World Cup break.

His rapid rise in valuation reflects the broader impact that Bafana Bafana's historic tournament run has had on the market standing of several South African players competing abroad.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi transfer interest grows after World Cup heroics

Briefly News previously reported that Mbekezeli Mbokazi's impressive FIFA World Cup campaign has sparked growing interest from Europe.

His agent revealed that scouts from several clubs have already made contact.

Source: Briefly News