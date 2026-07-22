South African defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi has been flagged as questionable for Chicago Fire's upcoming MLS match

Chicago Fire face Inter Miami, who sit second in the Eastern Conference and five points ahead of the Fire, in their league return

Mbokazi started all 12 of his MLS appearances this season before the injury concern emerged ahead of the high-profile fixture

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Mbekezeli Mbokazi is doubtful for Chicago Fire's MLS clash against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami after being listed as questionable with a lower-body injury. Image: Patrick T Fallon/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Mbekezeli Mbokazi is facing a race against time to be fit for Chicago Fire's Major League Soccer (MLS) return, with the South African defender listed as questionable ahead of the club's clash against Inter Miami.

The MLS releases a player status report before each matchday, and Mbokazi's name appeared in Chicago Fire's latest update, flagged as having a lower-body issue. His availability for the match remains uncertain as the club prepares to face one of the league's most closely watched sides.

Mbokazi's Fitness Concern Adds to Fire's Problems

According to Soccer Laduma, Chicago Fire's post-2026 FIFA World Cup schedule has already been disrupted. Their originally scheduled return fixture against Vancouver Whitecaps was postponed to October following wildfires that affected the Chicago area. As a result, Inter Miami will now be the Fire's first opponents back in league action.

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The timing makes Mbokazi's fitness concern particularly significant. Inter Miami are currently placed second in the Eastern Conference. They are sitting five points and one position above Chicago Fire, who occupy the third spot with 26 points from 14 games.

Mbokazi is not the only fitness concern within the squad. Three other Chicago Fire players are also set to miss the fixture due to separate issues. The club will additionally be without Hugo Cuypers, the MLS's leading scorer, following his transfer to CF Monterrey.

South African star Mbekezeli Mbokazi is doubtful for the Chicago Fire's MLS clash against Inter Miami. Image: Chris Carter

Source: Getty Images

Mbokazi's Season at Chicago Fire

The South African defender has been a consistent presence for Chicago Fire this season. He started all 12 of the league appearances in which he featured. His only other involvement came as an unused substitute in a 5-0 victory over Kansas City and a 3-1 defeat to New York Red Bulls.

Chicago Fire have won eight of their 14 league games so far, placing them firmly in contention in a competitive Eastern Conference. Whether Mbokazi will be available to play a part against Inter Miami is expected to become clearer closer to kickoff.

Source: Briefly News