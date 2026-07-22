Why Bafana Bafana Star Olwethu Makhanya Has Reportedly Refused to Return to Philadelphia Union
- Olwethu Makhanya's future has taken an unexpected turn after reports claimed he has not returned to his MLS club
- The Bafana Bafana defender is reportedly unhappy over how a potential move to Europe has unfolded
- Interest from European clubs remains, but the latest developments have left his next move uncertain
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Bafana Bafana defender Olwethu Makhanya has reportedly refused to return to Major League Soccer club Philadelphia Union after a disagreement over a potential transfer to Europe.
Reports published on 21 July 2026 claim the South African international believes the club did not honour an understanding regarding a move abroad, although Philadelphia Union reportedly dispute that version of events.
Why Olwethu Makhanya has reportedly stayed away
According to Soccer Laduma, citing American journalist Tom Bogert, Makhanya has not returned to Philadelphia Union because he believes the club broke a promise to allow him to leave if a European offer arrived.
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Bogert reportedly said Makhanya believes "the club broke its promise to let him go to Europe if an offer came" after Philadelphia Union rejected an approach from Belgium. However, the MLS club reportedly maintain the understanding was conditional and only applied if an offer matched their valuation of the player.
European clubs continue to monitor Makhanya
Soccer Laduma also reports that Belgian giants Gent have submitted several multimillion-rand bids for the defender, but Philadelphia Union have rejected each proposal.
Scottish club Rangers are also said to have made enquiries with both Philadelphia Union and Makhanya's representatives, although talks reportedly did not progress beyond the initial stages.
What happens next for the Bafana defender?
The reported disagreement has left Makhanya's future uncertain as the transfer window continues. While European interest reportedly remains strong, the defender's next move may depend on whether Philadelphia Union and the player can resolve their differences over a potential transfer.
Bafana Bafana's World Cup report card sparks fresh debate
Briefly News also reported that Bafana Bafana received one of Africa's highest ratings in ESPN's final 2026 FIFA World Cup report card after exceeding expectations by reaching the knockout stages.
While the broadcaster praised Hugo Broos' side with a B+ grade, it also raised questions about South Africa's reliance on locally based players, sparking fresh debate over whether more stars need to move to Europe for Bafana Bafana to keep progressing.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).