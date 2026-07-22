Olwethu Makhanya's future has taken an unexpected turn after reports claimed he has not returned to his MLS club

The Bafana Bafana defender is reportedly unhappy over how a potential move to Europe has unfolded

Interest from European clubs remains, but the latest developments have left his next move uncertain

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Bafana Bafana star Olwethu Makhanya has reportedly refused to return to Philadelphia Union as a reported disagreement over a European transfer continues. Image: Hector Vivas - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana defender Olwethu Makhanya has reportedly refused to return to Major League Soccer club Philadelphia Union after a disagreement over a potential transfer to Europe.

Reports published on 21 July 2026 claim the South African international believes the club did not honour an understanding regarding a move abroad, although Philadelphia Union reportedly dispute that version of events.

Why Olwethu Makhanya has reportedly stayed away

According to Soccer Laduma, citing American journalist Tom Bogert, Makhanya has not returned to Philadelphia Union because he believes the club broke a promise to allow him to leave if a European offer arrived.

Bogert reportedly said Makhanya believes "the club broke its promise to let him go to Europe if an offer came" after Philadelphia Union rejected an approach from Belgium. However, the MLS club reportedly maintain the understanding was conditional and only applied if an offer matched their valuation of the player.

European clubs continue to monitor Makhanya

Soccer Laduma also reports that Belgian giants Gent have submitted several multimillion-rand bids for the defender, but Philadelphia Union have rejected each proposal.

Scottish club Rangers are also said to have made enquiries with both Philadelphia Union and Makhanya's representatives, although talks reportedly did not progress beyond the initial stages.

Fresh reports explain why Olwethu Makhanya has not returned to Philadelphia Union. Image: Hector Vivas - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

What happens next for the Bafana defender?

The reported disagreement has left Makhanya's future uncertain as the transfer window continues. While European interest reportedly remains strong, the defender's next move may depend on whether Philadelphia Union and the player can resolve their differences over a potential transfer.

Bafana Bafana's World Cup report card sparks fresh debate

Briefly News also reported that Bafana Bafana received one of Africa's highest ratings in ESPN's final 2026 FIFA World Cup report card after exceeding expectations by reaching the knockout stages.

While the broadcaster praised Hugo Broos' side with a B+ grade, it also raised questions about South Africa's reliance on locally based players, sparking fresh debate over whether more stars need to move to Europe for Bafana Bafana to keep progressing.

Source: Briefly News