Bafana Bafana Earn Africa’s 3rd-Highest World Cup Grade From ESPN As Rating Sparks Debate
- ESPN has released its final report card on Africa's 2026 FIFA World Cup teams, with Bafana Bafana earning one of the continent's strongest assessments
- The broadcaster praised South Africa's campaign but also highlighted one concern for the team's future
- The verdict has sparked debate, with some fans arguing Bafana Bafana deserved even more credit
Bafana Bafana have earned Africa's joint third-highest report card from ESPN following their memorable 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, but the broadcaster's assessment has sparked debate among South African football fans.
ESPN awarded Hugo Broos' side a B+, placing South Africa alongside DR Congo behind only Cape Verde and Egypt, who both received an A. The grading reflected each team's performance relative to expectations at the tournament.
Many fans had not expected Bafana Bafana to reach the Round of 32 after being drawn with hosts Mexico, South Korea and Czechia. South Africa exceeded those expectations by finishing second in the group before eventually bowing out in the knockout stages.
ESPN's full Africa World Cup report card
ESPN assessed all 10 African teams that competed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Cape Verde and Egypt receiving the highest marks. Bafana Bafana were among the next-best rated teams after reaching the knockout stages.
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Rank
Team
Grade
Market Value
1
Cabo Verde
A
€54.5M
2
Egypt
A
€116M
3
South Africa
B+
€47.5M
4
DR Congo
B+
€143M
5
Ghana
B
€234M
6
Ivory Coast
B
€522M
7
Morocco
B
€447M
8
Algeria
B-
€256M
9
Senegal
D
€478M
10
Tunisia
F
€69.9M
ESPN raises concerns over the PSL
While praising Bafana Bafana's progress under Broos, ESPN questioned whether South Africa's heavy reliance on locally based players could limit future success.
The publication noted that the Premier Soccer League has played a major role in rebuilding the national team, with players from clubs such as Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates forming the backbone of the squad.
However, it argued that the league's limited export culture and player development pathways could create a "glass ceiling" if more South Africans do not test themselves in Europe's top competitions.
Fans split over the B+ grade
The ranking quickly sparked discussion on social media. Some supporters agreed that a B+ fairly reflected South Africa's campaign, pointing to the team's opening struggles before a strong recovery. Others argued Bafana Bafana deserved an A after outperforming expectations and finishing above more fancied opponents.
The report has also reignited debate over whether more South African players should move abroad if Bafana Bafana are to challenge the world's elite at future World Cups.
FIFA Confirms Bafana Bafana's Historic Ranking
Briefly News also reported that FIFA confirmed Bafana Bafana's joint-25th place finish, marking the country's best-ever World Cup performance.
The governing body's final tournament standings placed South Africa ahead of established football nations including Sweden, Scotland, Uruguay and Türkiye.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).