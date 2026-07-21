ESPN has released its final report card on Africa's 2026 FIFA World Cup teams, with Bafana Bafana earning one of the continent's strongest assessments

The broadcaster praised South Africa's campaign but also highlighted one concern for the team's future

The verdict has sparked debate, with some fans arguing Bafana Bafana deserved even more credit

Bafana Bafana received Africa's joint third-highest World Cup grade from ESPN after reaching the knockout stages. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

Bafana Bafana have earned Africa's joint third-highest report card from ESPN following their memorable 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, but the broadcaster's assessment has sparked debate among South African football fans.

ESPN awarded Hugo Broos' side a B+, placing South Africa alongside DR Congo behind only Cape Verde and Egypt, who both received an A. The grading reflected each team's performance relative to expectations at the tournament.

Many fans had not expected Bafana Bafana to reach the Round of 32 after being drawn with hosts Mexico, South Korea and Czechia. South Africa exceeded those expectations by finishing second in the group before eventually bowing out in the knockout stages.

ESPN's full Africa World Cup report card

ESPN assessed all 10 African teams that competed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Cape Verde and Egypt receiving the highest marks. Bafana Bafana were among the next-best rated teams after reaching the knockout stages.

Rank Team Grade Market Value 1 Cabo Verde A €54.5M 2 Egypt A €116M 3 South Africa B+ €47.5M 4 DR Congo B+ €143M 5 Ghana B €234M 6 Ivory Coast B €522M 7 Morocco B €447M 8 Algeria B- €256M 9 Senegal D €478M 10 Tunisia F €69.9M

ESPN raises concerns over the PSL

While praising Bafana Bafana's progress under Broos, ESPN questioned whether South Africa's heavy reliance on locally based players could limit future success.

The publication noted that the Premier Soccer League has played a major role in rebuilding the national team, with players from clubs such as Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates forming the backbone of the squad.

However, it argued that the league's limited export culture and player development pathways could create a "glass ceiling" if more South Africans do not test themselves in Europe's top competitions.

Bafana Bafana received Africa's joint third-highest World Cup grade from ESPN after reaching the knockout stages. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

Fans split over the B+ grade

The ranking quickly sparked discussion on social media. Some supporters agreed that a B+ fairly reflected South Africa's campaign, pointing to the team's opening struggles before a strong recovery. Others argued Bafana Bafana deserved an A after outperforming expectations and finishing above more fancied opponents.

The report has also reignited debate over whether more South African players should move abroad if Bafana Bafana are to challenge the world's elite at future World Cups.

FIFA Confirms Bafana Bafana's Historic Ranking

Briefly News also reported that FIFA confirmed Bafana Bafana's joint-25th place finish, marking the country's best-ever World Cup performance.

The governing body's final tournament standings placed South Africa ahead of established football nations including Sweden, Scotland, Uruguay and Türkiye.

Source: Briefly News