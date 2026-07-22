20-year-old Bayanda Walaza set a new personal best at an athletics meet in Banská Bystrica, Slovakia, on 21 July 2026

Walaza finished ahead of Jamaican sprinter Ackeem Blake and Canadian seven-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse

The Katlehong native is now one of only 12 South African men to have broken the 10-second barrier in the 100m

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Bayanda Walaza etched his name into South African sprinting history on Tuesday, 21 July 2026, recording a time of 9.89 seconds in the 100m at an athletics meet in Banská Bystrica, Slovakia.

The 20-year-old's run places him fourth on South Africa's all-time list for the event, behind compatriots Akani Simbine (9.82), Benjamin Richardson (9.86), and his training partner Gift Leotlela (9.87).

Walaza Beats Blake and De Grasse in Slovakia

Walaza's winning run came at the expense of some notable international names. Jamaica's Ackeem Blake crossed the line in 10.04 seconds, with Canada's Andre De Grasse finishing third in 10.05. De Grasse, a seven-time Olympic medallist, is one of the most decorated sprinters in Canadian history.

The performance also set a new meet record for the race in Banská Bystrica.

A rapid rise after Paris 2024

The Katlehong-born sprinter is building momentum following his silver medal as part of South Africa's men's 4x100m relay team at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

After spending time away from competition, Walaza returned to the track last month and matched his previous personal best of 9.94 seconds to win the 100m at the Golden Spike Ostrava meeting in the Czech Republic.

His latest run in Slovakia improves that mark by 0.05 seconds, confirming he is among the most improved sprinters on the global circuit heading into the second half of 2026. Walaza joins an exclusive group of 12 South African men who have dipped under the 10-second threshold, a benchmark that remains one of sprinting's most coveted milestones.

How much Simbine earned after beating Omanyala

Briefly News previously reported that South African sprint star Akani Simbine walked away with a huge sum of money after clocking a world-leading time of 9.90 seconds to defeat African champion Ferdinand Omanyala at the Botswana Continental Tour.

Simbine’s blistering performance marked the fastest 100m time globally so far this year, surpassing Bayanda Walaza’s 9.99s set last month.

Source: Briefly News