Julius Malema announced the performer line-up for the EFF's 13th anniversary rally set for 25 July 2026

The celebration at Thohoyandou Stadium will double as the party's 2026 manifesto launch

Mzansi reacted to the star-studded line-up, with fans debating the choice of artists

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Julius Malema unveiled the musicians who will perform at the EFF's 13th celebrations. Image: shandesh_music, julius.malema.sello, bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have unveiled a star-studded entertainment line-up for their 13th anniversary celebrations, with some of South Africa's biggest music stars set to take the stage.

EFF leader Julius Malema shared the announcement on X on Tuesday, 21 July 2026, inviting supporters to attend the event at Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo on Saturday, 25 July. After a memorable 12th anniversary celebration, the gathering, themed #EFFTurns13, will also double as the party's 2026 manifesto launch, with Malema expected to deliver the keynote address.

EFF announces star-studded line-up for 13th anniversary

The entertainment roster is stacked, drawing from gospel, amapiano, and hip-hop. Gospel heavyweights Dr Winnie Mashaba and Dr Roslyne Sathekge are confirmed, alongside amapiano favourites Focalistic, Musa Keys, and Lady Du. Hip-hop representative Big Zulu also makes the cut, joined by Mpumi, Gusba Banana, Zee Nxumalo, Alaska, and a string of Limpopo-based acts including Colbert Mukwevho, Swafo Tsa Manyalo, Rudekidvenda, and Tribbywadi Bhozza. Allen Winner will serve as MC, with a full DJ roster rounding out the programme.

See the full performer line-up in Julius Malema's post below:

Mzansi reacts to the #EFFTurns13 performers

The announcement sparked mixed reactions online, with many applauding the EFF for consistently booking local artists.

Here are some of the comments

@Kaycee19960 reflected on the party's political impact, saying:

"Remind attendees that before the formation of the EFF, no one watched parliament. No one knew what was happening in the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces. You guys created a blueprint on how to hold the executive accountable. Youth didn't care about politics. Their involvement today, either for or against the EFF, should make you proud."

Others questioned the balance of artists on the bill.

@FamilyM8009166 asked:

"I wonder why there are no lots of Tsonga/Venda artists? How does it work to choose artists? Are the artists the ones who send a request, or is the EFF the one who chooses artists? The reason why we're asking is that Tsonga/Venda artists are hardly invited to other provinces."

Meanwhile, @Koena_46 praised the party's continued support for the local music industry:

"These guys are supporting South African artists, man; they are booked every event of the EFF, no party is currently on their level in this aspect."

Mzansi weighed in on musicians who will perform at EFF's 13th anniversary rally. Image: julius.malema.sello, gusba_banana, tshedimalaika

Source: Instagram

Julius Malema rules out coalition with two parties

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Julius Malema publicly rejected any political cooperation with two parties.

He made the revelation while addressing delegates at the Botswana National Front National Conference in Jwaneng, addressing African unity and resource sovereignty.

Source: Briefly News