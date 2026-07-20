EFF leader Julius Malema publicly rejected any political cooperation with the DA and Freedom Front Plus while speaking in Botswana

Malema made the remarks at the Botswana National Front National Conference in Jwaneng, addressing African unity and resource sovereignty

His comments come after the ANC formed a Government of National Unity with the DA and FF+ following the 2024 general elections

Julius Malema spoke about SA politics in Botswana. Images: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

BOTSWANA — EFF leader Julius Malema has categorically ruled out any form of political alliance between the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance or the Freedom Front Plus, describing any such partnership as a betrayal of the liberation struggle.

According to IOL, Malema delivered the remarks at the Botswana National Front National Conference in Jwaneng, where he addressed delegates on the direction of progressive politics across the African continent. The EFF leader argued that progressive movements cannot afford to compromise their principles by aligning with parties that, in his view, represent the interests of former oppressors. He labelled any willingness to cooperate with these organisations as a sell-out position that undermines the broader agenda of the oppressed.

His statements carry added weight in the context of South Africa's current political landscape, where the African National Congress entered into a Government of National Unity with both the DA and the FF+ following the 2024 general elections — an arrangement the EFF has consistently opposed.

Malema calls for African economic sovereignty

Beyond South African political affairs, Malema used the Jwaneng platform to commend Botswana's President Duma Boko and congratulate the BNF on its recent electoral victory.

He pressed further, urging African nations to take control of their own economies and natural resources, with particular emphasis on Botswana's diamond sector. Malema argued that resource wealth must serve ordinary citizens rather than external capital interests.

The EFF leader also acknowledged his personal history with Botswana, noting that a previous travel ban that had prevented him from entering the country had since been lifted. He used the occasion to call for deeper African unity and offered a strong condemnation of xenophobia, positioning both as central to any genuine liberation agenda.

View a post from the EFF about the Botswana visit on X:

Julius Malema calls Tony Leon corrupt

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Malema's recent criticism of Tony Leon following allegations made by John Steenhuisen regarding corruption and undue influence within the Democratic Alliance. The situation has ignited discussions across social media, as citizens reflect on Malema’s own controversies and the integrity of political figures in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News