Sdumo Mtshali and Sue Nyathi React to Netflix Co-CEO Praising ’The Polygamist’s Global Success
- Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos name-dropped The Polygamist during the company's recent Q2 2026 earnings interview
- Sarandos revealed the South African soapie had racked up 24 million views in just five weeks and was still climbing the Netflix charts
- Both Sdumo Mtshali and author Sue Nyathi shared emotional reactions after hearing the show's global reach praised at the highest level
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When Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos stops mid-earnings call to single out your show by name, you know something special has happened. That is exactly what went down for actor Sdumo Mtshali and Zimbabwean author Sue Nyathi, who were left stunned after Sarandos held up their South African drama series, The Polygamist, as a shining example of Netflix's global content strategy.
What Ted Sarandos said about The Polygamist
During the Netflix Q2 2026 Earnings Interview on 16 July 2026, Sarandos used the show to illustrate how the streaming giant builds local programming that resonates far beyond its home market. He revealed that The Polygamist had pulled in 24 million views between 12 June and 12 July 2026, a five-week window, and was still holding its position on Netflix's charts.
"The Polygamist was a popular novel from Zimbabwe from more than 10 years ago, by an author named Sue Nyathi. The teams adapted it into a soapie series for South Africa, where it's now a huge hit and is travelling all over the region and all over the world."
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Watch Ted Sarandos' interview below.
Sdumo Mtshali and Sue Nyathi's reactions
Sdumo, who played the infamous Jonasi Gomora on the show, reshared the clip on social media. Sue, whose bestselling novel the series is based on, took to her own platform to express pure disbelief.
"I was listening to the @netflix Netflix Q2 2026 earnings interview. The CEO, Ted Sarandos, mentioned #ThePolygamist as one of the top performers in the EMEA slate! Oh my God!"
Viewers quickly joined the celebration, flooding both stars' comment sections with praise. Fans rushed to Sdumo's page to celebrate his performance:
samunawa91 said:
"You outdid yourself on this, @sdumo123. What an excellent performance on the set."
bab_hlabisa reacted:
"What y'all did can't be outdone."
4ctresses praised Sdumo Mtshali:
"I've been with you since that Class Act Competition; you've been heavy lifting for years. Congratulations, bhuti."
Sue's supporters were equally moved, with many pointing out that Sarandos did not just mention the show; he mentioned her by name:
Stella_grooves reacted:
"Girl, he didn't just mention #ThePolygamist; the man said YOUR name!! Look at God! You can't stop an idea whose time has come!"
manyoni2010 praised Sue Nyathi:
"You have made it, dadewethu! We continue to be proud of your excellence and hard work. Continue to inspire my daughters and other girls out there!"
yananompofu said: "Congratulations, Sue! This is your time to shine. It's all making sense now. All those years of struggling, when everything seemed to be going in zigzags, have finally paid off. Wishing you continued success—you truly deserve it."
Married at First Sight Mzansi bride on why she chose a stranger over dating
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the reason Married at First Sight bride Nompumelelo Sobopha went on the show.
She opened up about her dating experience, saying she was ready to take a risk in hopes of finding love.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za