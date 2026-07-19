Big changes are reportedly coming to SABC 1 involving Mzansi's iconic TV show, Generations: The Legacy

Uzalo , South Africa's most-watched soapie, is allegedly snatching the primetime slot from the iconic telenovela

Mzansi reacted to the shake-up with many surprised that the show was not cancelled, but rather simply rescheduled

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'Generations: The Legacy' loses 8 PM slot to 'Uzalo'. Image: generationsthelegacy, uzaloSABC1

Source: Instagram

South Africa's most iconic soapies are getting a shake-up. After holding down the coveted 8 PM primetime slot on SABC1 for over three decades, Generations: The Legacy has found a new home.

Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) broke the news on Saturday, 18 July 2026, confirming that creator Mfundi Vundla's long-running soapie will no longer anchor the primetime lineup it has dominated since the early 1990s.

SA speculates why Generations: The Legacy has moved slots

Many fans feel as though the reason behind the switch is straightforward: viewership. Others were anticipating more drastic news. This comes after Uzalo has cemented itself as South Africa's most-watched television show, consistently pulling millions of viewers per episode. Generations: The Legacy, while still holding the number two spot ahead of Skeem Saam, simply can no longer justify the premium slot it has occupied for so long.

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Mphela noted that while the golden era of 7 to 10 million viewers per episode is firmly in the rearview mirror, SABC1's soapies still attract between 3 and 6 million viewers per episode, which remains a significant audience given how many viewing options South Africans have today.

Mzansi responds to shakeup

The announcement triggered a wave of responses from viewers, with many fans expressing surprise not that the show was moving, but that it was still on air at all.

@Bee_Maluleke admitted: "Here I was thinking the show was cancelled after reading the subheading... 😄"

@Louyander shared the same disbelief, writing: "Haybo, we still have this show?"

@Aubs_T_ was blunt: "Oh God, this show needs to end for heaven's sake"

@ZiphoKhumalo3 had no sympathy for the reshuffle: "I'm glad I played a part in its downfall. Mfundi thought he was bigger than viewers, still waiting for more of this."

Not everyone was ready to pile on, though. @Zygomaticus23 pushed back against the negativity: "Why are the comments rooting for the show to be cancelled?? The production employs a whole lot of people who rely on the show to put bread on the table. If the show isn't your cup of tea, why not skip it and all the updates involving it?"

Vusi Thembekwayo calls for royalties

In a previous report from Briefly News, Vusi Thembekwayo used the passing of Generations actor Seputla Sebogodi to call out South Africa's actor pay laws.

Thembekwayo argued that broadcasters and production companies profit from repeat airings while actors receive nothing.

Source: Briefly News