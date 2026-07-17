Entrepreneur Vusi Thembekwayo used the passing of Generations actor Seputla Sebogodi to call out South Africa's actor pay laws

Thembekwayo argued that broadcasters and production companies profit from repeat airings while actors receive nothing after their initial fee

South Africans weighed in on the debate, with some raising the unresolved Performers Protection Amendment Bill

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Vusi Thembekwayo criticised Mzansi's pay-once model after Seputla Sebogodi's passing. Image: vusithembekwayo, seputlasebogodi_official

Source: Instagram

The death of beloved South African actor Seputla Sebogodi has reignited a long-standing conversation about how the country treats its performers, and entrepreneur Vusi Thembekwayo is not holding back.

Sebogodi, who captivated audiences for years as the calculating Kenneth Mashaba on Generations, passed away on 15 July after complications linked to diabetes. Beyond the flood of tributes that followed, Thembekwayo used the moment to challenge the structures that he believes leave actors financially vulnerable.

Vusi Thembekwayo call for royalties after Seputla Sebogodi’s death

Responding to a tribute posted by the Gauteng Provincial Government on X, Thembekwayo called on the state to move beyond words. "The best service the nation can give to the memory of Seputla Sebogodi is to relook at the laws governing how actors are paid," he wrote.

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At the heart of his argument is South Africa's dominant "pay once" model, where a performer receives a single upfront fee for their work. When a show is rebroadcast, sold to other platforms, or licensed internationally, the original cast sees none of those earnings. Broadcasters and production houses, however, continue to profit.

"They light up the screen for years, bringing joy to our homes and then struggle or leave this world without their dues," Thembekwayo wrote.

He also pointed to contract structures that permanently sign away a performer's rights, with many actors afraid to push back for fear of being branded difficult and losing future work.

The issue is not new. More than a decade ago, Generations was at the centre of one of South African television's most dramatic moments when a group of cast members were dismissed following a wage dispute. The show was briefly suspended before returning as Generations: The Legacy with a reimagined cast. Thembekwayo argued that the fundamental problems that sparked that standoff have never truly been addressed.

Mzansi weighs in on the debate

Thembekwayo's comments sparked a lively debate online, with many agreeing that actors deserve better financial protection, while others questioned how royalty payments should work.

Here are some of the comments:

@phestahiver asked:

"Guys, I have a question, and I'm not trying to be funny. With this logic, does that mean my grandfather who was a contractor on the N1 should be paid for life since that road is still used?"

@aya_sgwela recounted:

"I'll never forget what the 'Igazi' production did to the GOAT, Vatiswa Ndara."

@LuGuy20 highlighted the legislative gap:

"The Performers Protection Amendment Bill was drafted & presented to parliament 10 years ago. President referred it to the Constitutional Court, where it sat for 2 years; the constitutionality of the bill was finalised a month ago. Who knows when it will finally be signed by the president."

@soshaCapitalist observed:

"I know one producer who's changing luxury cars and lives in a house where he only needs 1 out of the multiple bedrooms he has, yet you look at the lives of the actors in his productions."

@Vhiririb shared a personal encounter:

"I saw Kenny around 2014 in Bloem, and we were staying at the same hotel, and that's when I realised that acting doesn't pay coz the hotel was low budget (I was at the beginning of my career, and he was at his peak). Something drastic needs to happen to better the conditions."

Mzansi reacted to Vusi Thembekwayo's reaction to Seputla Sebogodi’s passing. Image: vusithembekwayo

Source: Instagram

Seputla Sebogodi's shared showbiz struggles in old clip

Briefly News previously reported that an old interview of the late Seputla Sebogodi sharing the challenges he faced in the South African entertainment industry resurfaced after his death.

His remarks on language barriers and career struggles sparked a significant emotional debate nationwide, reflecting the complexities of the industry.

Source: Briefly News