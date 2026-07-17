Sello Maake kaNcube penned an emotional farewell to Seputla Sebogodi after his passing

The veteran actor said his last public post about Sebogodi unknowingly became a final goodbye

Fans and fellow stars honoured the late actor's legacy in the heartfelt tribute

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Sello Maake kaNcube penned a heartfelt farewell to the late Seputla Sebogodi. Image: Sello Maake KaNcube

Source: Getty Images

Veteran South African actor Sello Maake kaNcube has shared a moving tribute following the death of legendary actor Seputla Sebogodi. His heartfelt words struck a chord with fans and fellow entertainers, many of whom joined him in celebrating the life and legacy of one of South Africa's most respected storytellers.

Sello says goodbye to Seputla Sebogodi

Taking to Threads, Maake kaNcube admitted that his last public post about Sebogodi now carries a heartbreaking new meaning.

"Life has a way of humbling us. When I wrote my last post, my intention was simply to defend the truth and protect the dignity of a fellow artist... My heart is heavy,"

He wrote.

His words reflected not only the pain of losing a colleague but also the sadness of an unexpected farewell.

Veteran actor celebrates Seputla's lasting legacy

The veteran actor honoured Seputla Sebogodi's legacy with an emotional Threads tribute. Image: Seputla Sebogodi

Source: Instagram

Maake kaNcube said South Africa had lost far more than a talented performer.

"We have lost more than an actor; we have lost a gifted storyteller, a colleague, and a man whose contribution to South African television and theatre will remain part of our cultural heritage."

He extended his deepest condolences to Sebogodi's family, friends and everyone who loved him, praying that God would give them strength during the difficult time.

The veteran actor ended his tribute by thanking Sebogodi

"for the memories, the laughter, and the legacy you leave behind."

Fans and fellow stars share messages of comfort

Fans flooded the comments section with messages of sympathy, while fellow actor Billy Monama described Sebogodi's passing as a huge loss to the South African film industry, saying his contribution could never be replaced.

One fan, @iam_lauretta_m, commented:

"Such a great talent, heaven has gained a legend."

Replying to the comment, a heartbroken Maake kaNcube wrote:

"Heaven took him too soon."

The emotional exchange left many social media users mourning alongside the veteran actor as they remembered Sebogodi's remarkable life and career.

Sello defends Seputla against damaging rumours

Recently Briefly News reported that Vlveteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube came to Seputla Sebogodi's defence after false social media claims suggested the legendary actor was broke and homeless.

Sello criticised people for spreading misleading clickbait content, explaining that the viral photo of Seputla was taken during promotional activities for the Black Moon theatre production at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda. He urged the public to respect artists' dignity, stressing that the image had been taken out of context and did not reflect Seputla's real-life circumstances

Source: Briefly News