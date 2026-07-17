Sello Maake kaNcube Mourns Seputla Sebogodi: 'Heaven Took Him Too Soon'
- Sello Maake kaNcube penned an emotional farewell to Seputla Sebogodi after his passing
- The veteran actor said his last public post about Sebogodi unknowingly became a final goodbye
- Fans and fellow stars honoured the late actor's legacy in the heartfelt tribute
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Veteran South African actor Sello Maake kaNcube has shared a moving tribute following the death of legendary actor Seputla Sebogodi. His heartfelt words struck a chord with fans and fellow entertainers, many of whom joined him in celebrating the life and legacy of one of South Africa's most respected storytellers.
Sello says goodbye to Seputla Sebogodi
Taking to Threads, Maake kaNcube admitted that his last public post about Sebogodi now carries a heartbreaking new meaning.
"Life has a way of humbling us. When I wrote my last post, my intention was simply to defend the truth and protect the dignity of a fellow artist... My heart is heavy,"
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
He wrote.
His words reflected not only the pain of losing a colleague but also the sadness of an unexpected farewell.
Veteran actor celebrates Seputla's lasting legacy
Maake kaNcube said South Africa had lost far more than a talented performer.
"We have lost more than an actor; we have lost a gifted storyteller, a colleague, and a man whose contribution to South African television and theatre will remain part of our cultural heritage."
He extended his deepest condolences to Sebogodi's family, friends and everyone who loved him, praying that God would give them strength during the difficult time.
The veteran actor ended his tribute by thanking Sebogodi
"for the memories, the laughter, and the legacy you leave behind."
Fans and fellow stars share messages of comfort
Fans flooded the comments section with messages of sympathy, while fellow actor Billy Monama described Sebogodi's passing as a huge loss to the South African film industry, saying his contribution could never be replaced.
One fan, @iam_lauretta_m, commented:
"Such a great talent, heaven has gained a legend."
Replying to the comment, a heartbroken Maake kaNcube wrote:
"Heaven took him too soon."
The emotional exchange left many social media users mourning alongside the veteran actor as they remembered Sebogodi's remarkable life and career.
Sello defends Seputla against damaging rumours
Recently Briefly News reported that Vlveteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube came to Seputla Sebogodi's defence after false social media claims suggested the legendary actor was broke and homeless.
Sello criticised people for spreading misleading clickbait content, explaining that the viral photo of Seputla was taken during promotional activities for the Black Moon theatre production at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda. He urged the public to respect artists' dignity, stressing that the image had been taken out of context and did not reflect Seputla's real-life circumstances
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rina Mtshengu (Entertainment writer) Rina Mtshengu is an entertainment journalist at Briefly News. Holding an international diploma in Drama and Production Studies, she brings a unique blend of creative storytelling and news reporting to her work. With experience in theatre, film, visual arts, and journalism, Rina specialises in crafting compelling stories that inform, entertain, and spark conversation. Her writing has been featured in The Herald, and she continues to expand her storytelling portfolio through fiction, news, and multimedia content.