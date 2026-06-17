Fan-favourite actor Sello Maake KaNcube is returning to Scandal! to portray his popular character of Daniel Nyathi

Maake KaNcube previously sparked a debate on social media when he secured a role on SABC1's soapie Skeem Saam

Viewers of the show commented on Maake KaNcube's return on social media on Wednesday, 17 June 2026

Popular actor Sello Maake KaNcube reprises his 'Scandal' role as Daniel Nyathi. Image: Phil Mphela

Source: Twitter

Legendary actor Sello Maake KaNcube, who is known for his roles in Skeem Saam and Bophelo ke Semphekgo, is making a comeback to eTV's cancelled soapie Scandal! as Daniel Nyathi.

Maake KaNcube is the latest star to come back to the show after popular actor Brighton Ngoma, who is also returning to the show as Quinton Nyathi.

The eTV show previously made headlines when musician and actress Rouge The Rapper joined the show as Sanka's sister, Darlene.

Entertainment commentator Mlu confirmed the actor's comeback on his X account on Wednesday, 17 June 2026.

"Daniel Nyathi makes a dramatic comeback to Scandal! on eTV. Fan favourite Sello Maake KaNcube is set to make a comeback on http://e.tv ’s Scandal! as the award-winning show prepares for its final bow," he said.

Scandal! fans comment on the actor's return and current storylines

@LucasCash100 responded:

"If I stopped watching when he left and I watch now, would I get it? Or I should just let go?"

@Limpooi17 reacted:

"Just that job ke job, but I wouldn’t if I were him; the show has died honestly."

@chestermayifo said:

"There is no #etvScandal without Daniel Nyathi."

@chestermayifo replied:

"There was no need for this show to end."

@Mngqusho_ wrote:

"#etvscandal, You guys are giving us fire episodes. I will miss this show."

@DonaldMakhasane responded:

"That's so unfair. Why are they only bringing him back now?"

@officiallebza replied:

"I don't like how this episode is written. I'm so stressed, #etvScandal."

@MkhontoWesi reacted:

"#etvScandal, Scandal! is a movie, the new soap opera that will replace it, better give us the same fire."

@Ntandozi007 wrote:

"Mdala and Thlogi should decide which one of them goes to jail, and one has to look after the kids. This running of theirs won't work, #etvScandal."

@klivesean said:

"It is interesting how many actors and actresses in South Africa appear on many TV shows speaking different languages, then you see them in other shows, speaking flawless IsiZulu. #etvScandal."

@chestermayifo commented:

"But you have to admit it. The team behind this storyline was brilliant. Lebogang Mgidi, also known as Linda, #etvScandal."

@JabzinSA replied:

"I like Dintle and Java's relationship. They are like brother and sister."

Legendary actor Sello Maake KaNcube returns to 'Scandal' as Daniel Nyathi. Images: Getty Images and SelloMKN

Source: Getty Images

Scandal! fans comment on a video of Nomvelo Makhanya DJing

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, that fan-favourite actress Nomvelo Makhanya had social media buzzing when a video of her DJing was shared online.

Makhanya is famously known for portraying the character of Lindiwe on eTV's cancelled soapie Scandal!

South Africans on social media commented on the latest video of the actress-turned-DJ on Wednesday, 17 June 2026.

Source: Briefly News