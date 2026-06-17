Fan-favourite actress Nomvelo Makhanya recently had social media buzzing when a video of her DJing was shared online

Makhanya is famously known for portraying the character of Lindiwe on eTV's Scandal!

South Africans on social media commented on the latest video of the actress-turned-DJ

'Scandal!' Fans Comment on a Video of Nomvelo Makhanya Dying

Source: Instagram

Award-winning actress Nomvelo Makhanya, who previously starred in eTV's cancelled soapie Scandal! as Lindiwe, sparked a debate when a video of her DJing was shared online.

The former actress previously made headlines when she rebranded herself as Mvelo the DJ.

Social media user SigaBopha shared a video on his X account on 16 June 2026 of the actress DJing.

"Mvelo Makhanya, former actor, now a deejay," he captioned the clip.

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SA comments on the video

@Missy_emporium said:

"Everyone is becoming a DJ, but she’s definitely enjoying this."

@Nomagugu_xo wrote:

"Yena, she is everywhere, shame even in politics ulapho."

@Sisa_Magwaza replied:

"Being a DJ is easy?"

@nanienarni reacted:

"She has more of a girl-next-door face than a seductiv* baddie look. She’s very beautiful, but the DJ aesthetic doesn’t really match her vibe."

@AlexMapane72804 commented:

"She's a go-getter, this one. I thought it was only in Scandal, but it was not acting, but being herself in front of the camera."

@Tempo_rsa responded:

"At least she is not showing mdidi, and it looks like she knows her story and is enjoying everything, that's what matters."

@SigaBopha__ reacted:

"With the modern decks, yes."

@Vee_wawe said:

"Apparently, the toxic working environment at Scandal made her look into other aspects of life."

@Pule1033 wrote:

"The way she burned bridges, this was the only sure way out. Acting is gone gone."

@IrepTriplep commented:

"This thing works better when a girl is hot, and promoters wanna snack."

@ChinaBerry_ responded:

"I hate what the industry does to promising artists. I am glad she's making her way."

@Bunny1415874 replied:

"You can tell that she is using a flash drive."

@KoketsoMain said:

"Deejaying these days isn't really deejaying. Congratulations to the girl."

@Colin28092809 responded:

"I used to work at a construction site, now an accountant, what is your point?"

@papas_imaculate wrote:

"I always doubt a DJ without headsets. I don't know why."

@TheeMogulMind said:

"So they just play presets and twist ineffective knobs, I'm assuming?"

@TshepoCM1 reacted:

"Every day, someone decides to take a dump on the art of DJing."

@Real_Precious_M wrote:

"I think DJing pays a lot, guys."

@dmoney811 said:

"Yeah, she was busy learning from DJ Lebza for months."

'Scandal!' Fans Comment on a Video of Nomvelo Makhanya Dying

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu launches DJ career, SA reacts: “Everyone is becoming a DJ”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu has launched his DJing career as he ventured into the music industry.

The star posted snaps of himself behind the decks playing his set at an unknown establishment.

Many netizens reacted to his new venture, and some said that everyone is now a DJ, while others said he has been one for almost two years.

Source: Briefly News