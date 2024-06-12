Nomvelo Makhanya Rebrands As Mvelo to Kickstart DJing Career, Unbothered by the Negativity
- Actress Nomvelo Makhanya has transitioned from acting to becoming a DJ, and she has started taking bookings
- The former Scandal! actress has rebranded to Mvelo as her stage name after she took a break from acting
- The star notably received some backlash, but she was unbothered by the hate, and she defended herself from naysayers
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
Nomvelo Makhanya has joined the bandwagon and introduced herself as a DJ. Known for her role in the hit e.tv drama series Scandal!, Nomvelo is now looking to cement her name in the music industry.
Nomvelo Makhanya is now a DJ
In December 2023, the rising star shared that she was rebranding after taking a leap of faith and becoming a DJ.
The star poured her heart out in an Instagram post, sharing that she took on therapy to deal with some of the things she went through. She then mentioned that she gained new hobbies when she decided to try music.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"I started new hobbies, which kept me sane throughout the year. I found quite a number of things that I was passionate about, and boy, oh boy… I cannot wait for you guys to experience my heart through the music I’ll sing/play for you. The time has come."
See her post here.
Nomvelo responds to a hater
After polishing her craft, Nomvelo announced that she was open to bookings. A hater expressed disappointment that she chose DJing as a career after making a name for herself in the acting industry.
"From being a good actress to this," the user said.
Cyan Boujee and her man cause a buzz with their saucy pool video, SA weighs in: "He pays R50K allowance"
Not taking the insult lightly, Nomvelo said.
"Oh sweetie, i was born an ARTIST, not confined to just one role. it's amusing that people who don’t even know me from a bar of soap think they can box me into their limited view. i refuse to be constrained by anyone’s expectations, especially from those who don’t pay my bills. maybe you should find a hobby or something meaningful to do with your life instead of criticising mine. Oh, and btw, it’s AWARD WINNING actress. thanksbyeeeee."
Nomvelo will release new music, and her fans should watch out for that.
DJ Boonu launches film production company
In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Boonu launched a film production company called Swidi Films, but he reiterated that he is not leaving the music industry. The production company aimed to empower young talent in the industry.
Despite this new venture, DJ Boonu confirmed he is not retiring from music and plans to release more projects this year.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za