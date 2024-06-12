Actress Nomvelo Makhanya has transitioned from acting to becoming a DJ, and she has started taking bookings

The former Scandal! actress has rebranded to Mvelo as her stage name after she took a break from acting

The star notably received some backlash, but she was unbothered by the hate, and she defended herself from naysayers

Nomvelo Makhanya has joined the bandwagon and introduced herself as a DJ. Known for her role in the hit e.tv drama series Scandal!, Nomvelo is now looking to cement her name in the music industry.

Nomvelo Makhanya is now a DJ

In December 2023, the rising star shared that she was rebranding after taking a leap of faith and becoming a DJ.

The star poured her heart out in an Instagram post, sharing that she took on therapy to deal with some of the things she went through. She then mentioned that she gained new hobbies when she decided to try music.

"I started new hobbies, which kept me sane throughout the year. I found quite a number of things that I was passionate about, and boy, oh boy… I cannot wait for you guys to experience my heart through the music I’ll sing/play for you. The time has come."

Nomvelo responds to a hater

After polishing her craft, Nomvelo announced that she was open to bookings. A hater expressed disappointment that she chose DJing as a career after making a name for herself in the acting industry.

"From being a good actress to this," the user said.

Not taking the insult lightly, Nomvelo said.

"Oh sweetie, i was born an ARTIST, not confined to just one role. it's amusing that people who don’t even know me from a bar of soap think they can box me into their limited view. i refuse to be constrained by anyone’s expectations, especially from those who don’t pay my bills. maybe you should find a hobby or something meaningful to do with your life instead of criticising mine. Oh, and btw, it’s AWARD WINNING actress. thanksbyeeeee."

Nomvelo will release new music, and her fans should watch out for that.

