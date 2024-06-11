DJ Boonu launched a film production company called Swidi Films to empower young talent in the industry

Despite this new venture, DJ Boonu confirmed he is not retiring from music and plans to release more projects this year

He aims to fill a gap in the visual storytelling market while continuing his music career

Popular Gqom star DJ Boonu, real name Andile Chili, recently grew his empire after launching a film production company. The star noted that he is not retiring from the music industry but will juggle both.

DJ Boonu has shared more details about his production company. Image: @djboonu

Source: Instagram

DJ Boonu launches film production company

DJ Boonu does not believe in putting his eggs in one basket. The star, who has been in the industry for over a decade, shared why he decided to venture into the film production business.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the uSwidi Wodwa hitmaker revealed that he launched a production company named Swidi Films because he saw a gap in the industry and hoped to fill it. He also wanted to empower young people struggling to enter the film and TV industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I recently ventured into the film space and started a media production house called Swidi Films because I saw a gap in the market for visual storytelling for up-and-coming talent and creatives and want to help them reach their goals."

DJ Boonu talks plans and his music career

The star, who hails from Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal, said music is his first love and will not retire soon. DJ Boonu, who rose to prominence for being a DJ for Big Nuz, said Mzansi should look out for more projects dropping this year. He also reiterated that launching Swidi Films does not mean he will stop making music.

"Me venturing into the film industry doesn't mean I am taking a break from music. I'm just exploring more ways to grow the industry."

Maskandi singing competition show uShuni Womhlaba to premiere on SABC 1

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that traditional music lovers are about to feast. A new show has been announced, showcasing the much-loved South African music genres, such as Maskandi and Mbhaqanga.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced that a singing reality show will premiere soon on SABC 1.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News