A young lady shared a video of herself with her friends at the groove, enjoying the scene, but her friends had other plans.

The hun shared the clip showing her friends ready to leave while she was still having fun on Facebook, and Mzansi peeps loved how she responded.

Social media users were in stitches after seeing her refuse to leave, but her friend's explanation for wanting to leave was even funnier.

Going out to the groove with friends is one of the nicest things to do—until they decide it's time to go while you're still having fun.

One lady, Facebook user Sphokuhle.n, shared a video of her outing with friends that was spoiled by them wanting to cut their time short by leaving before the event was over.

Friends Spoil the Outing

The clip starts with the ladies calling Sphokuhle.n and telling her it’s time to go. Shocked to hear the news, as she was still having fun, she looked at the time and realised that it was already 00:00. She asked them why they wanted to leave as the night was still young, jokingly regretting befriending ladies older than her.

Her amused friends reminded her that they were older, adding that they also suffered from illnesses such as arthritis, before breaking into laughter as Sphokuhle.n walked back towards the noise giggling.

Mzansi Loves the Group of Friends

The clip attracted many comments from social media users who were rolling on the floor with laughter. Many found the arthritis comment hilarious, and some tagged their friends who didn’t like leaving when at the groove. Others complimented the gorgeous hun on her beauty and advised her to go back to the crowd, with or without her friends, saying they'd have no choice but to join her.

User @Refilwe ViiTo Milano said:

"Point of correction, a group of friends is called a circle, not a friend group."

User @Kiara Mahobe added:

"Witney Ramabulana, thina sine arthritis thina (we suffer from arthritis)🤣🤣you killed me."

User @Nduli Cheasemann detailed:

"I'm the oldest in the crew and always the last one to leave 🤣."

User @Sandile Madondo commented:

"Muyekeni usafuna ukulahla ema (leave her she still wants to stay) toilet."

User @Precious Mlotshwa shared:

"😂😂I support lonawe (the one) arthritis, shem."

User @Luana Mfuniselwa said:

"Age ayisavumi shame (does not allow us to anymore)😭."

