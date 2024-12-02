Three locals unsettled the online community members after flexing proof that they could drive while at a place of fun

The three musketeers were having fun on their enjoying their cold beverages and dancing in the video that went viral after being shared on TikTok

Social media users bashed the trio for their flex, naming many other important and valuable things they can brag about

Three groovists were having fun at a local joint when they flexed their driving ability while dancing to a popular song.

The three were captured in a viral TikTok video that reached 1.5 million views after being shared on the video streaming platform under the user handle @ndeni_phiriga.

The three groovists enjoy the groove

In the video, two women and one guy can be seen dancing behind each other, dancing to Focalistic's Cash Kontant viral song, with their driver's licenses pasted on their foreheads.

The clip was shared with the caption:

"If you don't have it, stay at home this December"

Watch the video below:

SA finds the video unamusing

The clip attracted over 3.5K comments from social media users, who shared mixed reviews. Many bashed the trio, saying there were other important things one could brag about and that a license was not one of those, while others found them entertaining.

User @TeeRayThabangSelaluke said:

"Please post your cars after this."

User @Kay-Leigh Mello commented:

"Also, a license with no car should stay home cos what’s the point 😂."

User @Mphofora added:

"We might as well come with our PhD certificates mos."

User @prettyhugething said:

"You can even buy it like bread, nichoma ngo doti (you're bragging with nonsense)"

User @Ayanda shared:

"People are so easily offended. Relax guys, kuyadlalwa (they are playing)."

User @kokiwakwa Rams suggested:

"Also, those who got them but don't know how to drive must stay home😂."

