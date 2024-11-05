The South African Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, was out and about recently

The controversial Musa Khawula shared a clip that showed Minister Gayton hanging out with Focalistic

The video of the two gentlemen having a good time made headlines as it was posted on social media

Focalistic was spotted with Minister Gayton McKenzie. Image: gaytonmck, @focalistic

The South African Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, trended once again on social media.

Minister Gayton McKenzie hangs out with Focalistic

After making headlines on social media regarding his trip to the Olympics in Paris, France, the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, became the talk of the once again.

Recently, the Minister was spotted hanging out with the Amapiano musician Focalistic at an unknown event. The video of the two having a good time was posted by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page and captioned:

"Focalistic with Gayton MacKenzie."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the video

Many netizens flooded the comment with their reactions to Minister Gayton McKenzie hanging out with Focalistic. Here's what they had to say:

@Emmy_Jiyane said:

"@GaytonMcK is running and not losing weight at all it's been months."

@Sphe____ wrote:

"Mara Gayton McKenzie gets along with almost everyone."

@SesiNono responded:

"He likes the politically connected."

@Crasythings replied:

"Gayton McKenzie is truly dedicated."

@MalumeRichie commented:

"Gayton McKenzie is grooving...Life is too short."

@Dennis40580227 shared:

"Gayton is definitely the minister of events!"

@Tsholofelo90648 tweeted:

"I see Gayton is eating good behind him."

@roqanation said:

"Lord Gayton MacKenzie knows how to live life."

DJ Maphorisa, Shebeshxt and Xduppy drop new song Twerka

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Maphorisa, Shebeshxt, and Xduppy collaborated to release a fresh amapiano track titled Twerka.

The announcement was made on Maphorisa's Instagram page. It includes links for fans to stream the song on various platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. The amapiano maestro also dropped some visuals of him and the rapper from Limpopo to push the song.

