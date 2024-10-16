Sports minister Gayton McKenzie has revealed the high costs a colleague, Dr Cynthia Khumalo, declared during her trip to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games

McKenzie released the letter he sent to the acting director-general of the sports department and asked her for details on the expenses, which totalled over R800 000

Local netizens praised McKenzie on social media, saying the minister has been doing an excellent job since his appointment

Gayton McKenzie, South Africa's national sports minister, has revealed the high costs declared by a colleague during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

According to a letter revealed by the minister, the sports department's acting director-general, Dr Cynthia Khumalo, spent over R800 000 on various accommodation costs in France.

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie wants answers over high travelling costs. Image: GaytonMcK.

In the letter, McKenzie, who has asked for VAR in local football, demanded a response from Dr Khumalo over the high costs.

Gayton McKenzie wants answers

McKenzie reveals the high costs in the tweet below:

According to his Twitter (X) profile, McKenzie asked questions and demanded a quick response before a press conference on Thursday, 17 October 2024.

McKenzie tweeted:

"I demand transparency from others in @SportArtsCultur, and I should do the same. I shall go public with this answer."

Mzansi backs McKenzie

Local netizens praised McKenzie on social media for his accomplishments in the role, which includes securing the broadcasting rights for Springbok fans.

FabAcademic applauded McKenzie:

"I must say this is commendable minister."

Mphokeo is shocked:

"Is that 400k for ground transport?"

GodPenuel backs McKenzie:

"Thank you, Gayton. If you win with this transparency, we need to look into making all officials' travelling costs public and posting service providers. This will ensure taxpayers can see what's going on and that some politicians are not hypocrites."

ChrisExcel102 admires McKenzie:

"We stand by Lord Gayton in these difficult times."

LuckyKunene2024 asked many questions:

"What is 'ground transport'? Vip chauffeuring?"

