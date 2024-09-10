National sports minister Gayton McKenzie said he wants results from Bafana Bafana following their underwhelming draw against Uganda on Friday, 6 September 2024

McKenzie said he has given two deadlines to SAFA and wants the football association to follow in the footsteps of SA Rugby

Local sports fans praised McKenzie on social media, saying the minister is right to call out Mzansi's football bosses

SAFA president Danny Jordaan has been singled out by national sports minister Gayton McKenzie, who has given the football association two deadlines.

The sports minister said he is growing impatient waiting for results from Bafana and wants the team to match the accomplishments of the Springboks.

National sports minister Gayton McKenzie has little confidence in SAFA president Danny Jordaan. Image: Oupa Bopape and Lee Warren/Gallo Images.

Following their 2-2 draw against Uganda on Friday, 6 September 2024, Bafana's Afcon qualification got off to a shaky start, drawing harsh criticism from McKenzie.

Gayton McKenzie issues deadlines to SAFA

Watch McKenzie speak about SAFA in the video below:

According to a Twitter (X) video posted by journalist Lorenz Kohler, McKenzie said he has little confidence in SAFA, who has limited time to impress.

McKenzie said:

"I don't have full confidence [in SAFA]; I got full confidence in the rugby because full confidence does not come with talk; it comes with results. The results [in rugby] are there for us to see; the results are not in soccer. I told Safa I gave them two deliverables… qualify for the World Cup and the African Cup of Nations. I am giving them all the support now, but I can't be giving support till kingdom come."

Fans support McKenzie

Local sports fans praised McKenzie on social media for his candidness, while the minister recently impressed fans by helping the SABC secure broadcasting rights for the Springboks.

Ntodeni Khorommbi sent a warning to McKenzie:

"He must be careful. We are talking about football, and FIFA doesn't tolerate government interference."

Ntxhilo Shan supports McKenzie:

"That is my minister for you."

Sizwe Mlaba admires the minister:

"This minister is something else, we always wanted someone like him who speaks without fear or favour."

Khanya Afrika wants Jordaan to step down:

"True, that madala has overstayed his welcome."

Nti Van der Sibeko wants more changes:

"And the PSL, too, and the chairman must retire as well. Let new people come in with fresh ideas on how to improve the beautiful game."

