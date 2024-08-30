Sports Minister Calls Okon South Africa’s Golden Boy Despite Nigerian Roots

Udeme Okon's victory in the men's 400m race at the World Athletics Under-20 championship has brought about controversies online

The 18-year-old sprinter became the second South African to win gold at the competition with Bayanda Walaza being the first

Mzansi's Sports minister Gayton McKenzie tagged the young sprinter as South Africa's golden boy despite having Nigerian roots

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie has continued to sing praises of teenage sprinter Udeme Okon after winning a gold medal in the 400m event at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 championship in Lima, Peru.

The young sprinter won South Africa's second gold medal at the competition, with Bayanda Walaza being the first in the 100m on Thursday morning.

There have been different reactions to Okon's victory due to his father being Nigerian but was raised and born in Mzansi.

South Africa's Udeme Okon celebrates after winning gold medal in the men's 400m at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 championship in Lima, Peru. Photo: @MbalulaFikile.

Source: Twitter

McKenzie calls Okon South Africa's golden boy

McKenzie, while reacting to one of the comments from his followers on X, tagged Okon as South Africa's golden boy and claimed he's a citizen of the country despite having Nigerian roots.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"He is a South African, legally here, didn't steal anyone's identity, he is not involved in nonsense and contributes positively to South Africa, he is our golden boy," he said.

The submission by the minister sparked different reactions from South Africans and Nigerians on social media.

Reactions as McKenzie calls Okon South Africa's golden boy

B__master said:

"Well... If you approve my Lord. I'm with you. The boy is proudly South African."

majazztic wrote:

"You’ve created context in which anyone with a foreign name has to be scrutinised. Kenny Kunene said “We want South African names”. Are you having change of heart? Which is a good thing A good but is this genuine or selective?"

LandryMutombo reacted:

"How do you know this? Did you write to home affairs for an investigation into his parents? What about his grandparents?"

KingTera8 shared:

"I just want to know his parents, Let's just Home Affairs finish this one!!"

TheRealAlostro commented:

"I'm sorry but I find it very difficult to embrace anything or anyone that is Nigerian. Nigerians have caused too much pain and suffering to South Africans for me to accept them."

SavvyRinu responded:

"You said “you can’t have Nigerians competing”. So everyone who’s of Nigerian background is in that category. Don’t back out now."

sean105101 implied:

"Go further and check his parents ,check how they acquired their citizenship.There’s no such a name and surname in SA."

QueenyIle wrote:

"I think everyone can see the road is clear , leave ppl that are legal in the country, nobody can chase legal immigrants, I think the sooner some ppl understand the better, some del!usional ppl believe all foreigners must be chased from South Africa, which is not possible 🤣🤣🤣"

Princedommm replied Gayton:

"Wrong, he has a Nigerian father with a very obvious Nigerian name, so that makes him Nigerian."

Mzansi accepts ‘Nigerian’ sprinter Udeme Okon

Briefly News earlier reported that Mzansi fans praised Okon on social media and said there is no question that he is a South African athlete.

McKenzie led South African sports fans in celebrating 18-year-old sprinter after his gold medal performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News