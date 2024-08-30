‘Nigerian’ Sprinter Wins Second Gold for South Africa at World u20 Championships

Udeme Okon has won South Africa's second gold medal at the ongoing World U20 Athletics Championships in Peru

The South African sprinter defeated two United States of America athletes to win the men's 400m final on Friday

The 18-year-old runner confirmed his Nigerian origin in an interview at one of the 400m events in Lima

Udeme Okon, who is of Nigerian origin, has made South Africans proud as he won the country's second gold medal at the World U20 Athletics Championships in Lima, Peru.

The 18-year-old sprinter took a leaf from Bayanda Walaza's book as he clinched a gold medal in the men's 400m race at the Championships.

Okon is the second South African athlete to win gold in the 400m after Lythe Pillay did the same at the 2022 edition of the World U20 Championship held in Columbia.

Udeme Okon wins South Africa's second gold at the World under-20 Athletics Championships held at Lima in Peru. Photo: @WorldAthletics.

Okon wins gold in 400m at World championships

According to World Athletics, Okon clinched the gold with a time of 45.69 seconds, demonstrating a solid finish, particularly in the last 50-100 metres of the race, where he powered away from his competitors.

The South African outran two American sprinters, Jayden Davis, who took silver with a time of 46.08 seconds, and Sidi Njie, who secured bronze with 46.29 seconds.

Udeme Okon's parents and his Nigerian origin

According to Making of the Champions on X, Okon was born to a Nigerian father in South Africa and a South African mother. He was born in 2005 and will be 19 on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

In an interview with the Athletic Heat, the young sprinter confirmed the nationality of his father and mother and also shared his thoughts on racism.

"So I was actually born in South Africa. My father is Nigerian, and my mother is South African, so yeah, I grew up in South Africa."

According to Sportskeeda, Okon spent all his life in South Africa. He attended Florida Park High School in Roodepoort, where he received his primary education.

Walaza, Nkoana dominate men’s 100m in Peru

Briefly News earlier reported on South African sprinters Bradley Nkoana and Bayanda Walaza winning two medals in the men's 100m final at the World Athletics U20 Championship.

The two Mzansi teenage athletes added to their medal collection after winning silver in the 4X100m relay race at the just-concluded Olympic games in Paris.

