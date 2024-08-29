Gold & Bronze for South Africa As Walaza, Nkoana Dominate Men’s 100m in Peru

Bradley Nkoana and Bayanda Walaza dominated the men's 100m at the World Athletics U20 Championship in Lima

The South African athletes took home the gold and bronze medal with a Thailand sprinter giving them a tough time in the finals

The Mzansi duo have now added another medal to the silver they won at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris a few days back

South African sprinters Bradley Nkoana and Bayanda Walaza made the country proud by winning two medals in the men's 100m final at the World Athletics U20 Championship in Lima, Peru.

Walaza and Nkoana were among the favourites to win the race before the final, and they both performed well.

The two Mzansi teenage athletes added to their medal collection after winning silver in the 4X100m relay race at the just-concluded Olympic games in Paris.

South African sprinters Bradley Nkoana and Bayanda Walaza dominate the men's 100m final at the World Athletics U20 championship in Lima, Peru. Photo: @WorldAthletics.

Walaza, Nkoana dominate World u20 championship

According to World Athletics, Walaza had the best race, winning the final in 10.19 seconds.

The 18-year-old won gold, while his countryman Nkoana placed third and claimed the bronze medal in 10.26 seconds.

Thailand's Puripol Boonson gave both South African sprinters a hard time as he claimed the silver medal after crossing the line in 10.22 seconds.

As it stands, Walaza is the fastest u20 man in the world and will extend his Olympics silver medal celebration when he returns to South Africa.

Another Mzansi athlete, Viwe Jingqi, was also in action earlier in the final of the women's 100m, but she failed to leave Lima with a medal, finishing fifth in 11.57 seconds.

The two medals won by Walaza and Nkoana take South Africa's tally to three at the World U20 championship. JL van Rensburg already claimed silver in the men's shot-put with a personal best throw of 20.74m.

Walaza narrates his experience at Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Briefly News also reported that Walaza narrated his experience at the 2024 Olympic Games which was held in Paris, France.

The South African sprinter confirmed that he didn't expect to be selected for the 4x100m relay race as there were others better than him in the team.

