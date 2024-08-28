South African young athletes Bayanda Walaza and Bradley Nkoana are flying the Mzansi flag high at the World U20 Championships in Lima

The two Mzansi sprinters are through to the finals of the men's 100-metre race after their stellar performance in the semi-finals on Wednesday

The two Olympic silver medalists are favourites to win the final scheduled to take place later today in Peru

South African sprinters Bayanda Walaza and Bradley Nkoana have qualified for the men's 100-metre race final at the ongoing World U20 Championships in Lima, Peru.

The two sprinters were part of the South Africa men's 4x100 relay team that won the silver at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games earlier this month.

Bradley Nkoana and Bayanda Walaza have both qualified for the men's 100m race final at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima, Peru. Photo: Martin Bernetti/Hannah Peters.

Walaza, Nkoana book place in 100m final

According to a post by Track & Field Gazette on X, Walaza and Nkoana will be competing in the men's 100m final at the World U20 Championships in Peru.

Nkoana was the first to participate in the semi-finals but failed to win his section as he came second behind Thailand's Puripol Boonson.

The young sprinter finished his race in 10.30 seconds, the same time as Boonson's, but he was relegated to second by 0.001 seconds.

Walaza, on the other hand, stumbled at the start of his race but recovered well to win the third semi-final in 10.33 seconds. The teenager finished ahead of Great Britain's Teddy Wilson in 10.35 seconds and China's Jinxian He in 10.36 seconds.

The final of the men's 100m race will take place on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

Prize money each member of Team SA’s 4x100m relay got

Briefly News earlier reported that all men's 4x100m relay race members will be ably rewarded for their effort in winning the silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Akani Simbine was the star man in the finals as he took over the last leg of the race.

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) confirmed its financial incentives for athletes before the Olympic Games began.

