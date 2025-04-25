Inside Joel Edgerton's dating history: From Cathy Freeman to Christine Centenera

Joel Edgerton's dating history includes high-profile relationships, from his past with Olympic champion Cathy Freeman to his current partnership with fashion editor Christine Centenera, with whom he shares twins. Joel once reflected on his relationship with Cathy Freeman, stating:

We were both public figures, and sometimes that can kind of obscure race. She didn't like the public figure stuff and preferred not to be thrust into the spotlight.

Joel Edgerton at The IndieWire Studio in Park City, Utah (L). Christine Centenera and Joel Edgerton at the Hertford Street Club, London (R). Photo: Clayton Chase, Victoria Jones (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Joel Edgerton keeps most of his relationships out of the spotlight.

The actor was romantically linked to Cathy Freeman in the early 2000s.

in the early 2000s. Joel has been in a serious relationship with Christine Centenera for several years.

for several years. In 2021, Joel and Christine welcomed twins.

Joel Edgerton's profile summary

Full name Joel Edgerton Date of birth 23 June 1974 Age 50 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth Blacktown, Australia Current residence Sydney, Australia/New York City Nationality Australian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’11’’ (180 cm) Weight 175 Ibs (79 kg) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Father Michael Edgerton Mother Marianne Edgerton Siblings Nash Edgerton Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Christine Centenera Children 2 School Nepean Drama School University University of Western Sydney Profession Actor, screenwriter, producer, director Social media Instagram

A closer look at Joel Edgerton's dating history

Joel Edgerton, the acclaimed Australian actor, has captivated audiences with his performances in films, such as The Great Gatsby and Warrior. Besides his successful career, Joel has had a fascinating romantic history and has been linked to several high-profile partners.

In a 2013 interview with Vanity Fair, Joel Edgerton shared his thoughts on modern relationships and the commitment issues that inspired his script One Night Stand. He stated:

I read an article about people's inability to settle down... There's this idea that you can try it before you buy it. You can road-test relationships. The trouble that this writer pointed out was that people get addicted to the trials and never end up buying.

Five fast facts about Joel Edgerton. Photo: Arturo Holmes (modified by author)

Source: Original

Christine Centenera (2018 – present)

Joel Edgerton is currently in a long-term relationship with Christine Centenera, an Australian-born fashion editor and stylist, currently serving as the Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Australia.

Although Christine is not Joel's wife and they are not married, as per People, the two have shared a long-standing connection, having known each other for about two decades before beginning a romantic relationship in 2018.

In a 2020 interview with Vogue, Joel Edgerton’s girlfriend remarked:

We're both very motivated and have hectic travel schedules, but it really works for us in an unconventional way.

Does Centenera and Joel Edgerton have any children?

In May 2021, the couple welcomed twins, a milestone that Edgerton described as life-changing. Reflecting on fatherhood, he shared,

Now I'm a dad, everything about children affects me a gazillion times more than it used to. It's changed the way that I read things, I'm interested in different stories... just when I read stuff about fathers and kids, it resonates with me on a whole new level... I've become far more emotional.

Christine Centenera and Joel Edgerton at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on 2 November 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Dayana Reeves (2016)

According to The Daily Telegraph, Joel Edgerton was romantically linked to Dayana Reeves, a French model, around 2016 following his breakup with model Wanessa Milhomem in March of that year.

Their relationship garnered attention when they attended the 2016 Cannes Film Festival together and were frequently seen spending time with each other thereafter. However, neither Edgerton nor Reeves publicly confirmed the relationship, and details about their time together remain limited.

Wanessa Milhomem (2016)

A picture of Wanessa Milhomem, a Brazilian model known for her work in fashion campaigns and runway shows. Photo: @wanessamilhomem on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

​Joel Edgerton was briefly linked to Brazilian model Wanessa Milhomem in early 2016. According to AceShowbiz, they began dating around February of that year, shortly after Milhomem's previous relationship with musician Anthony Kiedis.

The pair were spotted together at a Thomas Wylde fashion show in Los Angeles, where Edgerton attended discreetly to support Milhomem as she walked the runway. On 15 February 2016, Milhomem shared a Valentine's Day post on Instagram featuring a bouquet of flowers, fuelling speculation about their romance.

Their relationship was brief, lasting approximately one month, and no further details have been publicly disclosed.

Alexis Blake (2012 – 2013)

Alexis Blake and Joel Edgerton at the Tiffany & Co Great Gatsby dinner at Rockpool on 23 May 2013 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Brendon Thorne

Source: Getty Images

​Joel Edgerton began dating fashion designer Alexis Blake in August 2012. The couple made several public appearances together, including attending the premiere of The Great Gatsby in New York City in May 2013.

Their relationship progressed to an engagement; however, they parted ways in 2013. In a 2016 interview with India Today, Edgerton explained that he ended the relationship to focus on his career, stating:

Right at that time, I made a decision that I was just going to work... I'm seriously married to work.

​Robin McLeavy (2009 – 2010)

Robin McLeavy at the Sydney premiere of "Force of Nature: The Dry 2" on 23 January 2024 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold

Source: Getty Images

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Joel Edgerton and Robin McLeavy, both Australian actors, were in a brief romantic relationship from October 2009 to early 2010. Their connection likely developed during their collaboration in the Sydney Theatre Company's 2009 production of A Streetcar Named Desire.

Despite their professional collaboration and brief relationship, the popular actors have maintained privacy regarding their personal lives, and no further details about their time together have been publicly disclosed.

Cathy Freeman (2003 – 2005)

Joel Edgerton and Cathy Freeman at Charlie Brown's fashion parade at the Myer store in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Photo: Regis Martin

Source: Getty Images

Cathy Freeman is an Australian former athlete who won a gold medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, becoming the first Indigenous Australian to win an individual Olympic gold. Joel Edgerton and Cathy Freeman dated from 2003 to early 2005.

The two first met at the 2002 TV Week Logie Awards and began dating the following year. In a March 2017 interview with SBS, Joel reflected on his relationship with Cathy Freeman, acknowledging the public attention they faced as a high-profile couple. He said:

Every now and then I felt judgment, a silent judgment. It was a subtle between the lines, outside of the law judgment from people. I was talking about that with Freeman recently and we were saying how it was an interesting time – but it wasn’t too bad...

Despite the public interest, both Freeman and Edgerton kept their relationship under wraps. They eventually parted ways in January 2005.

Joel Edgerton at the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV+'s new series "Dark Matter" at Hammer Museum on 29 April 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Joel Edgerton's dating history has been a topic of interest for fans and media outlets, as the actor has been linked to several notable figures, including Cathy Freeman and Alexis Blake. The actor is currently in a relationship with fashion editor Christine Centenera.

READ ALSO: Who is Christian Huff? Get to know Sadie Robertson's husband

Briefly.co.za published an article about Christian Huff. He came into the limelight after he started dating Sadie Robertson. He was still a university student when they tied the knot in late 2019.

Christian has seamlessly blended into the Robertson family after he married Sadie Robertson. He is a devout Christian and is raising his family as such.

Source: Briefly News