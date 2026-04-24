Pope Leo XIV urged African youth to remain in their home countries and use their education to drive development instead of migrating abroad

Speaking in Yaoundé, he encouraged students to tackle corruption and contribute to building more just and sustainable societies

His remarks come as migration and displacement across Africa continue to rise due to conflict, poverty and economic challenges

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Pope Leo XIV during his visit to Cameroon. Images: Alberto Pizzoli and Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

AFRICA — Pope Leo XIV has called on young Africans to focus on developing their home countries instead of seeking opportunities abroad, as migration and displacement across the continent continue to rise.

The pontiff made the remarks during a visit to students at the Catholic University of Central Africa in Yaoundé on 17 April 2026. The address formed part of his 11-day apostolic tour across Africa.

Pope encourages students to stay in their home country

Speaking to the youth, Leo acknowledged the growing desire to leave in search of better opportunities but encouraged a different approach.

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"In the face of the understandable tendency to migrate… I invite you to respond with an ardent desire to serve your country,” he said, urging students to use their education to uplift their communities.

The Pope stressed that Africa’s future lies in the hands of its younger generation, calling on them to confront corruption and societal challenges head-on.

“Africa must be freed from the scourge of corruption,” he said, adding that awareness and ethical leadership should be cultivated early through education and formation.

He further encouraged young people to become “builders of the future” and contribute to a more just and humane society.

See the post about the Pope's address here:

Migration trends continue to rise

According to global migration data, displacement across Africa has increased significantly over recent decades. Much of this movement happens within the continent itself, with millions relocating to neighbouring countries.

However, migration beyond Africa has also grown steadily. By 2020 around 11 million Africans were living in Europe, 5 million in Asia and 3 million in North America

Key drivers include conflict, political instability, poverty and limited economic opportunities. Countries such as Somalia, Nigeria and Sudan remain among the hardest hit by displacement crises.

The Pope’s comments drew hundreds of reactions on X, with some users agreeing with his sentiment while others strongly disagreed.

@PeakWorld9 said:

"This is the best way to build the nation. Instead of running away to build other countries, we stay and build our own. We will have a better Africa."

@holeni01 said:

"All African countries had better be listening. Running away to be a foreigner in another country is not worth it."

@Xivalavuli said:

"Home is the place where your story begins. Fix the home first so that you can come back."

Some condemned the Pope's utterances, labelling them as xenophobic.

@MbusiSishi said:

"How dare he say such? People have every right to travel or run away to wherever they want without worrying about their dysfunctional home countries. The Pope is xenophobic."

@TenaneWinnie said

"But Whites and Asians are migrating all over the world. So migration isn't just for blacks, but for other races. Alright, you guys should keep cheering them on with this agenda. Your eyes will soon clear."

Pope Leo XIV arriving at the Catholic University of Central Africa in Yaoundé. Image: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The Pope's tensions with Donald Trump

Briefly News reported that Donald Trump shared an image depicting himself as a Christ-like figure on his social media account. This, after he criticised comments by the Pope who called for the end of the war in Iran. Trump also reportedly labelled him “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy.” Despite the backlash, the Pope has downplayed the dispute, saying he has no interest in engaging in public arguments. He reiterated that his mission is to promote dialogue, unity and reconciliation among nations.

Source: Briefly News