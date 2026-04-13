United States President Donald Trump has sparked controversy once again with his latest post on his Truth Social platform

The US President also criticised the leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV, accusing him of doing a bad job

Social media users weighed in on Trump's social media post, accusing him of being blasphemous and mocking Christianity

Donald Trump faced controversy after he shared a photo of himself as a Christ-like figure. Image: Heather Diehl/ @remarks

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WASHINGTON, DC – Donald Trump has once again sparked controversy online, this time after depicting himself as a Christ-like figure.

The President of the United States of America shared the image on Truth Social, sparking backlash online. His post follows his rant against Pope Leo XIV, where he accused the America Pontiff of being weak.

Trump made the comments after the Pope called for peace in the Middle East following the attacks on Iran by Israel and the US, and Iran’s subsequent retaliation.

Trump shares image of himself as a Christ-like figure

Taking to social media, the US President shared an image of himself with healing powers similar to those of Jesus Christ.

The image depicts Trump as wearing a biblical-style robe and laying his hands on a man who appears to be bedridden. Light seems to be coming out of Trump’s hands in the powers, indicating that he is trying to heal the man.

A soldier, a nurse, and other figures look on at Trump admiringly, while the sky is filled with eagles, an American flag, and other indistinguishable images.

Trump criticises Pope Leo XIV

The US President’s post came shortly after he launched an extraordinary tirade against Pope Leo XIV, saying that he didn’t think that the US-born Pontiff was doing a good job.

Trump criticised the Pope on social media and also reiterated some of his complaints about the head of the Catholic church while responding to reporters.

“I’m not a fan of Pope Leo. Pope Leo is weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy,” he said.

“I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s okay for Iran to have a nuclear weapon," the US President stated.

Trump suggests the Pope was elected only because he was American

The US leader also suggested that the Pope was only selected because he was an American and ‘they thought that this would be the best way to deal with President Trump’.

“If I weren’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican.

“Leo should get his act together as Pope, use common sense, stop catering to the radical left, and focus on being a great Pope, not a politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church,” Trump stated.

Trump’s frustration with the Pope comes as the Pontiff continues to call for peace in the Middle East. The Pontiff recently addressed those who justified the war in religious terms and said that Jesus would not listen to the prayers of those whose ‘hands were full of blood’.

Donald Trump also criticised Pope Leo XIV, saying he was weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy. Image: Alberto Pizzoli

Source: Getty Images

Social media users react to Trump’s post

Social media users were not impressed with Trump’s Christ-like photo, with some pointing out that it was blasphemy.

@JulesMickerland stated:

“This is the blasphemy the Bible is talking about.”

@ayo_mobee stated:

“If JD Vance does not resign over this, the world will know that everything he's said about his Catholic faith is a lie.”

@buffys said:

“It genuinely baffles me how his Christian supporters still support him.”

@Lampontheapp exclaimed:

“The Antichrist depicting himself as Jesus Christ.”

@qxeenbey4 added:

“This is literally blasphemy, but they won’t call it that.”

@toxicking said:

“The disrespect is wild. Christ is King.”

@breezybetter07 agreed:

“Blasphemy and outright mockery, but his supporters and Christian nationalists still find a way to excuse this. It is a mystery how Trump is consistently viewed as a man of God when everything he does points towards the opposite.”

Trump claims Iran wanted him to become Supreme Leader

Briefly News also reported on Trump's claims that some in Iran wanted him to take over following the death of the Supreme Leader.

The previous Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in the attacks by the US and Israel on Iran, which began on 28 February 2026.

Social media users weighed in on Trump's latest claims, sharing varying reactions to the US President's comments.

Source: Briefly News