Melania Trump has denied any association with Jeffrey Epstein, calling allegations linking her to the disgraced financier “lies” and “smears”

The First Lady surprised many by urging Congress to hold public, victim-centred hearings to uncover the full truth behind Epstein’s crimes

Meanwhile, Donald Trump reportedly said he was unaware of her statement, fuelling speculation about differing stances within the Trump camp

Melania Trump has denied any association with Jeffrey Epstein. Image: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UNITED STATES —In a surprising twist in the Epstein saga, United States First Lady Melania Trump has publicly distanced herself from the late convicted sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein in a statement that caught many observers off guard.

According to Sky News, Mrs Trump held a surprise press briefing in the White House on Thursday, 9 April 2026, where she denied any links to Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

What did she say in her address?

In her remarks, Melania firmly denied ever having a personal relationship with Epstein, stating that she had “never been friends” with him and had no knowledge of the abuses he was later found to have committed.

Previous reports had indicated that Epstein allegedly bragged about having a “close relationship with the President and First Lady,” adding a new layer of complexity to the unfolding situation.

The timing of the statement has raised eyebrows, with many questioning why the First Lady chose to address the issue now. She said her comments were prompted by what she described as “lies” and “smears” attempting to link her to Epstein.

"The lies ​linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end ​today. I ⁠am not Epstein's ​victim," she said.

She confirmed that she and the president had run into Jeffrey Epstein from time to time as they moved in the same social circles, while denying any knowledge of his abuse of victims.

"I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant, was never on Epstein's plane and never visited his private island," she said.

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Melania Trump calls for victim hearings

Calling for accountability, Mrs Trump urged the US Congress to hold victim-centred hearings into Epstein’s crimes, emphasising the need to hear directly from survivors in a public setting.

Using pointed language, she suggested Epstein did not act alone and referenced how several prominent male executives had resigned from powerful positions when the scandal became “politicised.” She stressed the importance of a transparent process to uncover the full truth.

Donald Trump was unaware of Melania's statement

In a further unexpected twist, former President Donald Trump reportedly told a reporter from MS Now that he was unaware of Melania’s statement. This revelation has fuelled speculation about possible differences in how the former First Couple is approaching the politically sensitive issue.

The developments have sparked widespread debate, with commentators now closely examining both the nature of the Trumps’ relationship and their differing public stances on one of the most controversial scandals in recent history.

Bill Clinton denies Epstein link

In related news, former US President Bill Clinton faced a congressional panel over his ties to late financier Jeffrey Epstein, insisting he “saw nothing” and “did nothing wrong.” Reports indicated that the closed-door deposition was done because of newly released files and photographs linked to Epstein have put the former president in the spotlight. The deposition focused on Clinton’s inclusion in newly released Epstein files, including a photograph showing him in a hot tub with an unidentified woman. Clinton said he did not know the woman and denied any relations.

Melania Trump says she was only in the same social circles as Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Image: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that Jeffrey Epstein's estate agreed to a settlement that could pay up to $35 million to his victims. The deal, announced in a New York court on Thursday, 20 February 2026, still needs a federal judge’s approval before it can take effect. The amount depends on how many victims qualify: $35 million if 40 or more are eligible, and $25 million if fewer than 40.

Source: Briefly News