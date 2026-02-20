Jeffrey Epstein’s estate has agreed to a settlement that could pay up to $35 million to his victims, pending court approval

The payout depends on the number of eligible victims: $35 million if 40 or more qualify, $25 million if fewer

Epstein’s former lawyer and accountant, serving as co-executors, deny any wrongdoing, and the settlement does not mean they admit fault

UNITED STATES- The estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has agreed to a settlement that could pay up to $35 million to his victims.

According to Eyewitness News (EWN), the deal, announced in a New York court on Thursday, 20 February 2026, still needs a federal judge’s approval before it can take effect. The amount depends on how many victims qualify: $35 million if 40 or more are eligible, and $25 million if fewer than 40.

Who is covered?

The settlement covers people who say they were sexually abused, assaulted, or trafficked by Epstein between 1995 and his death in 2019. Epstein’s former lawyer, Darren Indyke, and his former accountant, Richard Kahn, are overseeing the settlement as co-executors of the estate. Both deny any wrongdoing and have not been accused of sexual abuse themselves.

Legal implications

If approved, the settlement will resolve a 2024 lawsuit claiming that the two advisors helped enable Epstein’s criminal activities. Importantly, the deal does not mean the co-executors admit any fault. The settlement comes amid continued scrutiny of Epstein’s network of wealthy and powerful associates, and after the US Justice Department released millions of documents related to his crimes.

