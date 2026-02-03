Another South African was implicated in the recently-published Epstein files, which included emails and correspondence among otherds

The United States Department of Justice released over three million pages on 30 January 2026, and a Cape Town woman's name surfaced in the documents

Alleged correspondence between a Cape Town-based model agency and an alleged recruiter also resurfaced

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Jeffrey Epstein was linked to a model agency in Cape Town. Images: Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images and Allan Baxter

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — A woman and a former model agency in Cape Town have been implicated in the more than three million pages the United States Department of Justice released on 30 January 2026. The woman, however, declined to comment on her alleged involvement in Michael Epstein's sex trafficking operations.

According to News24, correspondence between Epstein and an alleged recruiter named Daniel Siad surfaced as part of the emails that were released. The correspondence, dating back to 2014, also includes a now-closed model agency, Pure Model Management, and one of its alleged former employees, Lianne Ready.

Cape Town and Jeffrey Epstein

It is alleged that Ready forwarded the details of a model to Siad, who allegedly recruited for Epstein. Siad had allegedly identified Cape Town as a city where there was a huge potential for girls. The agency wanted to place the model, who is named Annika, in Paris, France.

Later correspondence also showed arrangements to accommodate a woman named Annika in a New York apartment in 2014. It's not clear if the two Annikes are the same person. However, there's no evidence to prove that Ready knew that the models were allegedly recruited for Epstein. When News24 visited Ready's current place of employment, she said "no comment".

Jeffrey Epstein ran a trafficking syndicate. Image: Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans' alleged involvement in Epstein saga

A South African ID was among the identity documents that were published by Democrats on 18 December 2025. The ID card was among other identity documents of people from different nationalities.

Former President Jacob Zuma was also implicated in the Epstein files. The Jacob Zuma Foundation denied that Zuma had met with Epstein during a state visit to the United Kingdom in 2010. It also refused to comment on the allegations that Zuma was expected to meet with a Russian model. A journalist also refuted the allegations and showed that Epstein was under house arrest at the time Zuma went to the UK.

Donald Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah

In a recent article, Briefly News reported that United States President Donald Trump threatened to sue comedian Trevor Noah over a joke he made about him. Noah hosted the 68th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on 1 February 2026 and joked that Trump was present at Epstein Island with former President Bill Clinton.

Trump viciously slammed Noah and described him as a terrible comedian who made the Grammy Award ceremony unwatchable. He also denied that he was at Epstein Island and said he was thinking of sending his lawyers to Noah, warning him to prepare to get his facts straight.

Source: Briefly News