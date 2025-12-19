South Africans reacted to the discovery of a South African identity document on Jeffrey Epstein's Estate

This was after Democrats in the United States of America released a photo dump of pictures following the passing of a bill that Donald Trump signed

The Democrats also indicated that more material from Epstein's estate will be released to provide transparency

UNITED STATES — The ID card of a South African was among the identity documents that Democrats in the United States published from the estate of convicted child offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein.

According to BBC News, 68 photos were published on 18 December 2025. The Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released the pictures after Congress passed a bill signed by US President Donald Trump. The pictures were to be released on 19 December.

Democrats release Epstein pictures

RT shared the pictures in a series of tweets on its @RT_com X account. According to RT, the IDs and passports were of females from Ukraine, Russia, Lithuania, South Africa, and other countries. Among the well-known figures featured in the photo dump are billionaire Bill Gates and renowned linguist Professor Noam Chomsky. Gates was photographed with different women, and Epstein was photographed encircled by a group of young women.

View the pictures on X here:

A look at the Epstein saga

Epstein, a financier who was convicted of sexual crimes, was arrested in 2019 and charged with federal sex trafficking. He was accused of trafficking children and operating a paedophile sex ring. His clients were alleged to include powerful public figures, such as presidents, business leaders, and celebrities.

He was found dead in his cell after awaiting trial. The Financial Times reported that the House Democrats received 95,000 pictures from Epstein's estate. The Committee's Robert Garcia said that more material from Epstein's estate will be released to provide transparency.

Famous Americans embroiled in sex scandals

The United States continues to be beset with sex-crime scandals involving celebrities and public figures. In 2024, rapper Jay Z was accused of sexual assault alongside P Diddy. The two were charged with raping a 13-year-old in 2000. Diddy and Jay Z denied the allegations.

Allegations of sexual deviance followed Diddy. The federal government raided three of his homes in March 2024 after he was accused of sex trafficking. Diddy was later arrested and found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in acts of prostitution. He has begun serving his four-year sentence.

