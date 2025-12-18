Kenyan tourists in South Africa have been arrested for processing refugee applications without the relevant authorization

Seven Kenyans were busted when the South African Police Service raided a refugee centre where the Kenyans worked

The SA government took action against the Kenyans and accused US government officials of colluding with them

Kenyan tourists processed Afrikaners' applications. Image: Saul Loeb/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The South African government has accused US government officials of working with Kenyan nationals to process Afrikaners' refugee applications. This was after seven Kenyans were deported after they were arrested on 16 December 2025.

According to BBC News, the South African government raised concerns that the United States government had used the Kenyans, who were in the country on tourist visas. The Department of Home Affairs said in a statement released on 17 December that the suspects were arrested and issued with deportation orders.

SA government slams USA

Home Affairs said that the operation was not conducted on a diplomatic site. As such, no US official was arrested. However, it raised concerns that foreign officials coordinating with illegal workers raised questions about the adherence to diplomatic protocol.

The government has reached out to the Kenyan and the United States governments to resolve the matter. The Kenyans were banned from entering South Africa for five years. The deportation came after President Cyril Ramaphosa denounced the white genocide myth at an African National Congress event in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, on 8 December 2025.

Afrikaners are in the US as refugees. Image: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Netizens support deportation

Netizens commenting on X fiercely discussed the Kenyans' arrests. Many were pleased that the police acted against them for violating South African laws.

Big Mo said:

"The US thinks it can go around the world as they please and break the same rules they always cry about. That time has come to an end. It's not the 90s anymore."

TJ Tsotetsi shared an unproven theory:

"The site was a clandestine operation by the United States of America to infiltrate and exploit the so-called vulnerable white minority that is under a self-created white genocide for ulterior geopolitical narratives."

Thabo said:

"South Africa has laws, and they must be respected."

Black Ghost said:

"Trump is giving SA the middle finger as usual."

Dr Lakshay Mittal said:

"When governments outsource sensitive processes, accountability gets blurred fast. Oversight matters more than headlines here."

White South Africans divided over refugee offer

In a related article, Briefly News reported that white South Africans were on different sides of the spectrum about white genocide and Afrikaners being classified as refugees in the United States. Farmers weighed in on the offer Trump made when he signed the executive order.

Two farmers from the Free State spoke to BBC News. One farmer said that he had already applied to be a refugee as he lost two family members to crime. Another farmer said that farm attacks were not racially motivated but were motivated by the high crime rate in South Africa.

