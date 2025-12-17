Seven Kenyan Nationals Arrested in Johannesburg for Working Illegally in SA

The Department of Home Affairs arrested seven Kenyan nationals for working in South Africa without legal authorisation

Intelligence reports indicated that the Kenyan nationals had recently entered the country on tourist visas and had taken up employment

The seven Kenyan nationals were served with deportation orders and are prohibited from re-entering South Africa for five years

An intelligence-driven operation in Johannesburg led the Department of Home Affairs to arrest seven Kenyan nationals who were working illegally in South Africa on tourist visas.

Working illegally in South Africa on tourist visas

On Wednesday, 17 December 2025, authorities announced that, acting on intelligence reports, they carried out an operation in coordination with other law enforcement agencies after discovering that Kenyan nationals had entered the country on tourist visas and were working at a centre handling applications for US refugee status.

The Department of Home Affairs said that applications for Kenyan nationals to legally perform work vetting US-bound refugees in South Africa had previously been refused. Despite this, the individuals were found working in violation of their visa conditions. The department arrested the seven Kenyan nationals, issued deportation orders, and barred them from re-entering South Africa for five years. Authorities said the operation was conducted lawfully, following established procedures. These procedures have intensified deportations over the past 18 months as the government works to curb long-standing abuses of the immigration and visa systems.

No US officials were arrested

Home Affairs emphasised that no US officials were arrested and that the operation did not take place at a diplomatic site. The department also confirmed that members of the public and prospective “refugees” were not harassed. The department said the action reinforced its commitment to enforcing immigration laws and noted that diplomatic engagements with the United States and Kenya are underway.

The department added that the presence of foreign officials allegedly coordinating with undocumented workers raised concerns over intent and diplomatic protocol. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has since launched formal diplomatic engagements with both the United States and Kenya to resolve the matter.

