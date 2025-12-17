Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, provided an update about the investigations into the collapse at a Verulam temple

The preliminary investigation found several key details which contributed to the collapse, in which five people's lives were lost

eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Cyril Xaba, also noted that the building plans were twice rejected, and thus the construction was unauthorised

A preliminary investigation has been conducted into the collapse at a Durban temple site. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa

Source: Facebook

KWAZULU-NATAL – The site of the New Ahobilam Temple of Protection in Redcliffe, Verulam, has been declared a crime scene. The site was the scene of a fatal collapse on 12 December 2025, which resulted in the death of five individuals

The victims were killed after a four-storey structure, which was being erected next to the temple, collapsed, trapping them under the rubble. One person was first declared dead, but the death toll soon rose as the recovery operations got underway.

The site will now be treated as a crime scene until further investigations are completed.

What did a preliminary investigation find?

A preliminary investigation into the collapse was conducted, with the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure briefing the media about the findings on Wednesday, 17 December 2025.

During the briefing at the Archie Gumede Conference Centre, Macpherson highlighted some of the key issues found.

“It has been observed that substandard concrete material and substandard reinforced columns were used,” Macpherson noted.

He added that it was vitally important that the supplier and builder who used this material, to stop it from happening again anywhere else. The minister said they were unable to do so as yet, but were working around the clock to track them down.

Macpherson adds that early visual assessments raised concerns regarding the quality of construction, including indications of misaligned structural elements and potentially substandard materials.

No approved building plans were submitted

The minister also noted that no approved building plans were submitted, no construction permits were issued, and that the building may have been occupied before the issuance of an occupational certificate.

“In the absence of these submissions, the relevant authorities were deprived of the opportunity to inspect, monitor, or intervene during construction,” he said.

No approved building plans were submitted, and no construction permits were issued for the four-storey structure. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa

Source: Facebook

eThekwini Municipality Mayor addresses the collapse

Following the release of the preliminary report, eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Cyril Xaba, extended his condolences to the families of those who passed away in the tragedy, and wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured.

He also noted that between 2022 and 2023, the municipality received two building plans from the trustees, but both were refused. He explained that the land where the construction was proposed to take place was zoned as a conservation reserve.

“I also want to confirm that the four-storey building was erected without the necessary approvals from eThekwini Municipality, and the unauthorised work was not observed during the course of construction, and therefore no inspections were carried out,” the mayor said.

Two killed in building collapse in Phoenix

Briefly News also reported that a structure in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal, collapsed in March 2025, causing the deaths of two people.

The men were trapped under the rubble of a property that was still under construction for hours.

South Africans lamented the deaths, and some questioned the quality of the construction work being done.

