The Johannesburg MMC for Safety and Security, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, has denied claims that DJ Warras had a contract with the City of Johannesburg

He said investigations are ongoing and that Warras may have been assisting owners of hijacked buildings

The comments triggered strong reactions from South Africans, with many criticising government inaction in the Johannesburg CBD

Joburg Safety and Security MMC Mgcini Tshwaku says DJ Warras was not contracted by the city. Image: Luba Lesolle/ Getty Images

The Johannesburg MMC for Safety and Security, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, has addressed the fatal shooting of popular DJ, radio, and television personality Warras Stock, who was killed in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday, 16 December 2025. Tshwaku has dismissed claims that Warras had any contractual relationship with the City of Johannesburg, amid reports suggesting that he was inspecting a building guarded by his private security company at the time of the incident.

Speaking to Newsroom Afrika, Tshwaku was questioned about whether Warras’ security company had been contracted to protect municipal buildings. He firmly denied any such arrangement, stressing that neither Warras nor his company had a contract with the city.

Tshwaku further clarified the city’s eviction processes, emphasising that private entities are not authorised to remove occupants from buildings without legal approval.

“We do not have companies responsible for evicting people from buildings. Any eviction must be authorised by a court order. That order is then forwarded to SAPS, which coordinates a joint operation involving all relevant stakeholders, with a specific date set for the eviction,” he said.

The MMC also questioned Warras’ presence in the city centre at the time of the shooting, saying,

“We are all asking ourselves why DJ Warras was in the Johannesburg CBD, whether he was being targeted, and what exactly he was doing there

According to Tshwaku, preliminary information suggests that Warras may have been assisting owners of hijacked buildings, although he cautioned that these claims remain unverified.

"At this stage, there are indications that he may have been helping building owners whose properties were hijacked, but these statements are still being assessed."

“In response to this, the interview sparked intense debate on social media, with many users disputing claims that Warras had any contract with the city. Several commentators argued that he was instead working directly with private property owners. Others used the incident to highlight what they described as the state’s failure to adequately address the issue of hijacked buildings, forcing owners to rely on private security companies.

Netizens responded to the interview with the Johannesburg MMC for Safety and Security

@MthiyaSipho said:

“The caption says a lot about our media posture. A security company cannot sign a contract with a municipality to protect private property. That’s not a municipal building, and DJ Warras Stock wasn’t evicting anyone.”

@Qlyv_Mydear reacted:

“Oh, so he didn’t have a contract with the city? The owner of the building he was hired to inspect or secure needs to come forward. We need a full account of what exactly the arrangement was.”

@azania1023 stated;

“Yes, he didn’t have a contract with the City of Johannesburg but worked with the building owners.”

@TshepoThathane commented:

“Citizens take responsibility when the government is incapable.”

@Delela_ka_staze said:

“MMC, be honest and tell the people that the government is failing to evict, hence this is happening. You are quick to say he didn’t have a contract, yet you don’t explain why these acts are happening. Many buildings are hijacked and continue to be hijacked because you do nothing about it.”

DJ Warras was fatally shot in Johannesburg. Image: @PhilMphela/X

