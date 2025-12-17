Herman Mashaba has blamed criminal syndicates and the ANC government for the killing of popular DJ Warras Stock in Johannesburg’s inner city

He said the city has been surrendered to organised crime amid a worsening housing crisis, while also criticising former allies, human rights groups, and NPOs

Mashaba vowed that DJ Warras’ death would serve as a rallying point for ActionSA, strengthening their resolve to act decisively if elected to lead the city

JOHANNESBURG- ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has spoken out following the shocking death of popular DJ Warras Stock. Popularly known as The Shady Lurker,“DJ Warras was shot in Johannesburg on 16 December 2025 after allegedly going to check on a building in the inner city.

Mashaba placed the blame on his death, not only on criminal syndicates, but also on the ANC government, which he says has allowed the City of Johannesburg to fall into the hands of organised crime amid a severe housing backlog.

In a post on X, Mashaba further blamed Helen Zille for removing him as mayor of Johannesburg, claiming that ActionSA had provided stable governance and prioritised the needs of the city’s poor. He also criticised human rights organisations and NPOs, which he says oppose political parties that are fighting illegal immigration.

Mashaba said DJ Warras’ death would not be in vain, adding that his party has been spurred into further action.

What happened to DJ Warras?

The popular radio, TV presenter, and podcaster was shot in downtown Johannesburg in what is believed to have been a targeted hit.

According to reports, DJ Warras was checking on a building in the inner city that was serviced by his security company at the time of the incident.Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed the incident, saying

“It is alleged that the victim was approached by three unknown suspects after parking his vehicle. They opened fire on him before fleeing the scene on foot. The 40-year-old DJ was shot four times and succumbed to his injuries,” Sibeko said.

The South African Police Service is currently on a manhunt for one suspect, a man with dreadlocks who was seen on CCTV footage. Other politicians, including Gayton McKenzie, expressed anger over the DJ’s murder and claimed foreigners were to blame. “South Africans have expressed shock over his death and have called on the government to act decisively against criminal syndicates operating in the inner city, with some also highlighting the role of effective immigration policies in combating crime.

The media and public figures reacted with shock. Various politicians made public statements, and social media users posted comments.

South Africans react to Mashabas tweet on DJ Warras' death

@streetcode01 said:

"We need a state of emergency to be declared and mass deportations to take pace."

@sonofthesoil027 commented:

"The ANC outlived its moral mandate, depleted its legitimate funding, hollowed out state capacity, and replaced governance with dependence on criminals and foreign benefactors."

@MzamoDudula stated:

"Most of us went to bed last night with heavy, broken hearts. Firm voices are being silenced, and at this stage, the scorecard clearly favours the criminals."

@MabhedlaKa said:

"This is not 'we condemn violence'. This is not 'we call on stakeholders'”. It is a political vow. Mr Mashaba, you are one of the few leaders who act with consistency and conviction. You represent a rare form of political integrity in South Africa, where tragedy is monetised, outrage is fleeting, and memory is short: very few leaders remain committed to the cause. I salute you."

@SolomonMathekga stated:

"The cream of this country is wiped out by tenderpreneurs who turned out to be mafias and working with the former African rebels. Security of the country is under serious threat."

Briefly News articles on DJ Warras

Briefly News reported that DJ Warras’ close friend and popular radio star PH has broken his silence following the DJ’s death. Kya News spoke to PH at the scene where Warras was tragically gunned down. DJ PH described Warras as a great person and devoted father, sharing fond memories of their time together. Netizens flooded the comments section with messages of support and condolences.

In other reports, Mzansi Magic paid tribute to DJ Warras and thanked him for the laughter he brought to audiences. The channel posted a tribute on its X account on 16 December 2025. DJ Warras was a host of the popular Mzansi Magic reality show Ngicel’i Visa.

