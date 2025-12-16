Popular DSTV channel Mzansi Magic is mourning its award-winning TV presenter, DJ Warras

The fan-favourite TV personality passed away on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, at the age of 40

South Africans and fans of the media personality took to social media to pay tribute to him

Mzansi Magic remembers DJ Warras. Image: ShadyLurker

Source: Twitter

Mzansi Magic is mourning the passing of radio and TV personality Warrick Stock, known by his fans as DJ Warras, who died on 16 December 2025.

Stock made headlines on Tuesday, when his last post about weapons and thieves trended on social media.

The channel paid tribute to the TV personality on its X account on Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

"DJ Warras was more than a host. Thank you for the laughter, the stories, and the unforgettable Mzansi Magic moments. Your legacy will live on," said the channel.

The media personality was the host of the popular TV show, Ngicel' iVisa, which is a reality show on Mzansi Magic.

In a statement, the channel said Warras was a talented storyteller, a passionate music lover, and a warm soul.

South Africans react to Mzansi Magic's post

@ZolekaMaseko15 said:

"Fly high, Captain Visa, heaven is granted."

@brown_ginger13 replied:

"Life is indeed short. The more we grow, the more it becomes apparent. Dj Warras didn't deserve to leave like this; no one does."

@Llekamania_ wrote:

"Damm, his birthday is recent."

@marilynmthabela responded:

"I'm shattered. Rest in Peace, Warras. I never felt so hurt for someone. May his killers never find peace."

@Amahashi_ said:

"The brutal assassination of DJ Warras yesterday in Joburg CBD shines a harsh light on the vicious criminal syndicates, mafias, and cartels that have turned South Africa's inner cities into lawless war zones."

@Vena_tions reacted:

"Daam, who's gonna stand in for MacG in Podcast & Chill? Crime is out of hand in South Africa."

@Thuthukile29 responded:

"It hasn’t been a month since he celebrated his 40th birthday."

@SirKingdomBlack said:

"This thread.. yoh! Words are powerful. We must rebuke bad things. Shiiiiiiiiiiet. RIP DJ Warras."

@Nthabi8827 replied:

"And to think I was watching the show a few days ago, for the first time, actually. Yoh!"

@MazwiMa4482 wrote:

"His passing is just a shock to the country."

@MelowMothiba reacted:

"Very tragic, cry our beloved country."

@MasegoBT said:

"The death of DJ Warras makes me so angry, jeez I'm so fu*ken pissed. What a joke this country has become under the ANC."

@THEDUSHMAN replied:

"He was one of the most real human beings. I met him more than once."

Mzansi Magic mourns the passing of DJ Warras. ShadyLurker

Source: Getty Images

DJ Warras tried to protect himself in Joburg

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that TV and radio presenter DJ Warras, who passed away on Reconciliation Day, had social media buzzing this December when he posted about his gun.

The businessman, who reportedly owned a security company, also revealed why it was important for him to own a firearm.

The media personality revealed at the beginning of December on his X account how he would protect himself against criminals.

Source: Briefly News