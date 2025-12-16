TV and radio presenter DJ Warras, who passed away on Reconciliation Day, had social media buzzing this December when he posted about his gun

The businessman, who reportedly owned a security company, also revealed why it was important for him to own a firearm

The media personality revealed at the beginning of December on his X account how he would protect himself against criminals

Businessman DJ Warras, real name Warrick Stock, who was killed on 16 December 2025, reportedly shared on social media how he would protect himself when in danger.

The former radio personality posted a photo of his firearm on 1 December 2025, before he was gunned down by 3 men in Johannesburg.

Celebrity blog, Maphepha Ndaba, shared on its Instagram account on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, how the media personality tried to protect himself around Johannesburg.

"Warras on the 1st of December 2025 posted his gun with the message: 'Happy Monday 😘 from Jozi …. 🇿🇦 GP'. His followers then criticised the post, with one saying, 'Owning a gun is a 1st step, but who pulls out the fastest is what matters the most. He then replied and said, That’s why you train. As much as possible - so if the Time comes, you’re prepared," wrote the blog.

On his X posts, the former Live AMP presenter wrote on 1 December 2025:

"I've made it very clear that I carry a licensed/registered/legal firearm. I'm trying to encourage other people (law-abiding citizens) to arm themselves and not fear guns. Fear people."

News reporter Yusuf Ambramjee posted on his X account on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, about Warras's last moments before he was gunned down.

"The complainant alleges that he received the complaint of shooting. On arrival at the scene, he found a male lying on the pavement in a pool of blood. He had four gunshot wounds on his chest and one gunshot wound on the chin. There were three cartridges and one live Ammunition next to the body, and a 9mm firearm next to him. The witness alleges that the deceased was driving in a silver VW Golf 6. He parked it at the corner of Von Weiligh. He was approached by three males who fired shots at him. He managed to run, and he tried to draw his firearm, but did not manage to fire a shot. Nothing was taken from him," said Yusuf.

Social media users react to his death

@TheChaiNiti reacted:

"Johannesburg must stop losing its artists to violence. This cannot be normal."

@pholoho_Mpiti replied:

"I have fond memories of his Friday night TV as a live presenter, tragic loss."

@Sthe_Dlam wrote:

"Saw him and his family in Melrose this past weekend. His boys… Aww man. Condolences to his family."

@tsholux said:

"TF just the other day he was celebrating his birthday and appreciating his growth, this life."

Sol Phenduka reacts to the popular DJ’s death in Johannesburg

