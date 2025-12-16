On Tuesday, 16 December 2025, Sol Phenduka posted a vague message on X expressing distress over violent news involving someone from the entertainment industry

Shortly after Sol’s post, SABC News journalist Chriselda Zozi-Lewis confirmed that a popular South African DJ had been shot and killed in Johannesburg on 16 December 2025

Social media users criticised Sol Phenduka for sharing incomplete information, saying it caused confusion and unnecessary panic about the identity of the victim

Radio personality Sol Phenduka left social media users uneasy after posting a cryptic message that hinted at the violent death of a well-known South African. Within minutes of his post, reports began emerging that a popular DJ had been shot and killed in Johannesburg.

On Tuesday, 16 December 2025, Sol took to his official X (Twitter) account to express shock and sadness over disturbing information he claimed to have received. Without sharing specific details, he suggested that someone in the entertainment industry had been killed.

“Eh 💔💔 this country. The violence is too much. I hope the news I'm hearing aren't true. 😢”

Shortly after Sol’s post, SABC News journalist Chriselda Zozi Lewis confirmed that a prominent South African DJ had been shot dead in Johannesburg. She explained that authorities were still at the scene and that the DJ’s identity would only be released once the family gave consent. The post was captioned:

“A popular South African DJ has been shot dead in Johannesburg. The family is on scene as it is still cordoned off. We will mention the name once the family gives the go-ahead. More details to follow...”

SA reacts to Sol Phenduka's cryptic tweet

Sol’s vague post quickly drew reactions from social media users, many of whom criticised him for sharing incomplete information. Some expressed frustration, saying such posts cause unnecessary panic and confusion, while others called out a growing trend where celebrities hint at tragic news without naming the people involved.

@matysi_89 advised:

“Sol, if you come across information that hasn't been shared on social media and you prefer not to disclose it, please keep that news to yourself. We are currently busy trying to check if bad news or something is trending, and we can't find anything.”

@CelestialB12 shared:

“South African celebrities haven't stopped this trend of breaking tragic news, often about another famous person's death or injury, then withholding the said person's name and enjoying the guessing game in their comments. Sies!”

@AmIDaDrama said:

“Everywhere in the world, and they’re gonna label it terrorism soon.”

@ZeterZA urged:

“The violence in this country is too much; Sol. Share the news here👇🏾 if it is true.”

Junior King dies in a road accident

The news of a popular South African DJ being shot dead comes days after the death of popular rapper Junior King, as previously reported by Briefly News.

Junior King has passed away following a tragic car accident in the Free State province

A video of the talented musician's car accident was shared on social media on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

