Of the three individuals interrogated in connection with the shooting, one was allegedly closely linked to DJ Warras

Social media users reacted with mixed emotions; some were hopeful that the investigation would lead to arrests, while others were sceptical about the outcome

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has reportedly made a breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of DJ Warras, who was killed on Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

The positive development follows earlier reports that the SAPS had allegedly identified three suspects who were involved in the killing of the star.

On Wednesday, 17 December 2025, SABC News reported that the SAPS had taken in three individuals for questioning in connection with DJ Warras’ murder. The post was captioned:

“Three people have been taken in for questioning in connection with DJ Warras' murder.”

Who did police question in connection with DJ Warras' murder?

Unverified claims by Rush News were that one of the people questioned is believed to be a worker linked to DJ Warras. The blogger claimed that the individual was the last person DJ Warras contacted before he was killed. The same individual allegedly handled day-to-day operations at Zambesi House, the hijacked building DJ Warras was inspecting when he was shot at the intersection of Von Wielligh Street and Commissioner Street, opposite the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg.

Previous reports also revealed that DJ Warras had received multiple death threats in the months leading up to his killing. These threats reportedly prompted him to secure protection orders against five individuals said to be living at Zambesi House, the very property he was visiting at the time of the shooting.

At the time of publication, the police had not confirmed whether any of the individuals questioned had been formally charged.

SA reacts as police make breakthrough in DJ Warras' murder case

Following SABC News’ announcement, social media users reacted with a mix of hope, frustration, and doubt. Some welcomed the development and expressed confidence that the investigation would eventually expose both the gunmen and those who allegedly ordered the hit. Others, however, remained sceptical, questioning whether the breakthrough would lead to real accountability or fade away without arrests.

Here are some of the comments:

@MathebulaDee criticised:

“Two-minute noodle act up, we know where it will end up.”

@pale_lelepa celebrated:

“The eyewitnesses will positively identify them, and they will get life sentences. The punks will never get to enjoy the dirty money they made. I hope the police arrest their boss too.”

@BafanaSurprise lamented:

“What a breakthrough! But what irritates me is the fact that they won’t mention the names of the People who ordered the hit!”

@njaps12 shared:

“Let's hope something positive will come out of that interrogation room.”

@NokwehMbatha asked:

“Is it the real killers? Or bazibambele abantu abangahlangene (they just arrested them) so that we stop talking?”

