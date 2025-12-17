SAPS have allegedly identified the suspects in the horrific killing of the popular star, DJ Warras

The online news and gossip page MDNews recently shared this alleged report on social media, which many netizens reacted to

PR Guru Melanie Ramjee, on behalf of the Stock family, shared with Briefly News that the family has asked for privacy as they mourn the death of Warras

Police have allegedly identified three suspects in DJ Warras' killing.

There seems to be a breakthrough in the tragic killing of the popular DJ Warras, as news reports alleged that law enforcement has shared an update regarding the suspects.

On Tuesday evening, 16 December 2025, just hours after the former Gagasi FM radio host was murdered outside a building in Johannesburg CBD, the online news and gossip page, MDNews, revealed that the SAPS had allegedly identified three suspects who were involved in the killing of the star.

The police claimed they identified the three suspects through CCTV footage. According to investigators, the footage shows a gunman with dreadlocks approaching and shooting the victim as he arrived at his vehicle outside a venue. After being shot, DJ Warras tried to flee but collapsed at the scene. He was armed at the time, and nothing was stolen, indicating the attack was not a robbery.

The post reads:

"Police also identified a second suspect wearing clothing resembling a security uniform, who was seen with the gunman after the shooting. A third suspect is believed to have been involved in the incident. Provincial detectives, intelligence units, and tracking teams are now analysing the footage and tracing the suspects’ movements to determine where they fled after the attack. The investigation is ongoing."

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to SAPS' alleged breakthrough

Shortly after the alleged report about the police identifying the suspects circulated on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Kane_GM9 said:

"It helps to be famous, I mean, how many people are killed in Johannesburg every day, and their cases don't get this much attention."

@makhosinikk wrote:

"Great. They also need to find out who they are working for. I hope the dreadlocks description is a real description, not just a fitting profile, as it sometimes happens."

@Spinach7578 commented:

"This sounds familiar, like the AKA murder, definitely, there are similar footprints. The dots might finally connect."

@XolaniDube1878 replied:

"Chances are he has already shaved off the dreadlocks. You don't have to release such critical information."

The Stock family asks for privacy

While many of his fans and followers continue to pay tribute to DJ Warras, PR Guru Melanie Ramjee, on behalf of the Stock family, shared with Briefly News that they have asked for some privacy as they come to terms with the star's tragic death.

"The Stock family extends their heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of love, messages of support, and condolences received since the news of Warrick’s passing was made public. Your kindness, compassion, and solidarity have brought moments of comfort during an incredibly dark time," Ramjee said.

DJ Warras tried to protect himself in Joburg

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that TV and radio presenter DJ Warras, who passed away on Reconciliation Day, had social media buzzing this December when he posted about his gun. The businessman, who reportedly owned a security company, also revealed why it was important for him to own a firearm.

The media personality revealed at the beginning of December on his X account how he would protect himself against criminals.

