The South African Police Service (SAPS) recently announced that two suspects have been taken for questioning in DJ Warras' murder investigation

A video of the SAPS spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, confirming the breakthrough in the investigation was shared on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the update shared by the law enforcement

There has been a breakthrough in DJ Warras' murder investigation.

The Gauteng Police have been working tirelessly to find those responsible for the murder of popular media personality, DJ Warras, who was killed on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, in Johannesburg CBD. They have shared an update regarding their ongoing investigation.

On Monday, 22 December 2025, Newszroom Afrika shared footage of the SAPS Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirming that two suspects were brought in for questioning in the early morning in the late DJ's murder investigation.

Mathe further explained that the two people weren't arrested as yet, but were only being questioned by their detectives, who will determine whether an arrest is necessary or not after they are done with the questioning, even though General Masemola made a promise to the nation that they would make an arrest over the past weekend.

She said:

"We can recall that the national commissioner committed that there would be a breakthrough by Monday. In this particular case, we can confirm that Gauteng police, led by Lieutenant General Mthombeni, have taken two suspects in for questioning.

"We have not arrested them; it's just questioning this morning, and they are being questioned by our detectives, and they will then provide us with an update on whether they will make the necessary arrests and so on, but for now, I can confirm the two people are being questioned on the DJ Warras case. Kudos to the Gauteng police for working extra hard."

Watch the clip below:

SA reacts to SAPS' breakthrough

Shortly after, it was announced that two suspects were brought in for questioning in the murder investigation of DJ Warras on social media, and many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the breakthrough. Here's what they had to say below:

@Gadfly342043 said:

"This brings the number taken in for questioning to five. Progress, yes, but it still falls short of the arrest commitment publicly set by Gen. Masemola. Questioning is not accountability; arrests are. The benchmark was set by SAPS itself."

@zwelidla wrote:

"There's video footage, or they are not sure if it's the same people? And why haven't they released the footage and the guys who are taken in for questioning? We will do the maths."

@pitsopitso3 commented:

"Questioning? Kanti, didn't they say they have positively identified the suspects! If they are the suspects, then they should be arrested."

@JayLNkosi responded:

"A small but meaningful step arrests must now follow."

@LadyM1306 replied:

"This means nothing."

Zambesi Building tenant denies allegations

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the woman, who was named in one of the protection orders Warras filed, denied allegations that she was behind the hit. This was after she was accused of threatening Warras.

The woman said that she did not have the money to kill Warras. She said if she had money, she would have moved out of the building.

