The South African Police Service (SAPS) is confident it will arrest someone in connection with the murder of Warrick 'DJ Warras' Stock

The radio host and television personality was shot dead in the Johannesburg Central Business District on 16 December 2025

General Fannie Masemola provided a brief update on the ongoing investigation into the murder, which shocked the nation

General Fannie Masemola confirmed that the police were close to making an arrest in connection with the murder of DJ Warras. Image: Frennie Shivambu/ @PhilMphela (X)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a journalist at Briefly News, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The South African Police Service (SAPS) is confident of arresting a suspect soon for the murder of DJ Warras, one of South Africa's beloved entertainment icons.

Warrick ‘DJ Warras’ Stock was shot dead in the Johannesburg Central Business District on 16 December 2025. The radio host and television presenter was gunned down outside the Zambezi Building, at the corner of Von Wielligh and Commissioner Street.

Stock, the owner of a security company, was reportedly there to inspect the building, which had been recently hijacked. After he parked his vehicle, he was reportedly approached by three men and was shot by one of them. A week prior to his death, he filed five protection orders against residents of the building, after they allegedly threatened his life.

The individuals were reportedly members of the building's residents' committee and clashed with Warras, whose company was tasked with protecting the building from being taken over by criminal elements.

General Fannie Masemola provides an update on murder investigation

With police viewing closed-circuit television footage of the incident and following up on leads, General Fannie Masemola provided an update about the police’s efforts to arrest the suspects. The National Police Commissioner said police had identified one of the suspects and were close to making an arrest.

“A suspect has been identified, and he will be arrested. I am sure before Monday, we will have the suspect arrested,” General Masemola said.

He added that the person was a known suspect, expressing confidence that he would be apprehended soon.

Masemola made the comments on the sidelines of a Safer Festive Operation in Gauteng. Masemola, along with Deputy Minister of Police, Cassel Mathale, handed over 162 vehicles, which will help improve police visibility and ensure safer communities in Gauteng. The handover was conducted at the Rigel Avenue off-ramp on the N1 freeway on 19 December 2025.

General Fannie Masemola handed over 162 vehicles to Gauteng to boost police visibility in the province. Image: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

The announcement also came on the same day that a memorial service was held for the entertainment icon, with family, friends and loved ones paying tribute to the Stock.

