Warrick "DJ Warras" Stock was reportedly worried about his safety in the week leading up to his murder on 16 December 2025

The popular radio host and TV presenter filed protection orders against some individuals living at the Zambezi building

Police are reviewing Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage as investigations into the murder continue

DJ Warras received death Threats and opened protection orders a week before he was killed in the Johannesburg CBD. Image: @PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Warrick Stock received death threats more than a week before he was gunned down in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD).

Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, was shot dead near the intersection of Commissioner Street and Von Wielligh Street in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD) on 16 December 2025.

Before his murder, the radio host and TV presenter was inspecting a building in the Johannesburg CBD. His security company was reportedly hired to secure the building, as the issue of hijacked buildings remains a huge problem in the city.

DJ Warras was gunned down in the Johannesburg CBD, where he reportedly was inspecting a building. Image: @Chriseldalewis

Source: Twitter

DJ Warras secured protection orders against five men

According to eNCA, which spoke to several sources, the popular DJ received several death threats before his murder. The threats led to him obtaining protection orders against five individuals. The individuals reportedly lived at the Zambezi Building, the property he was tasked with securing.

Briefly News reached out to the South African Police Service for confirmation of this, but no information was available at the time of publishing.

Police are combing through Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage

As investigations into the murder continue, people are on the hunt for three men who were caught on Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage, fleeing the scene.

Gauteng Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Fred Kekana, confirmed that the man who pulled the trigger was a short African male with dreadlocks. He was spotted on the CCTV footage receiving a weapon from someone who appeared to be dressed in a security uniform.

General Kekana noted that Stock still had his firearm on him, but was unable to reach it before he was killed. The men did not steal any of his belongings.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner made the statement at the scene of the crime on 16 December 2025. General Kekana also noted that police viewed footage of the route the suspects took to flee the scene, expressing confidence that the men responsible for the crime would be apprehended.

Other stories about DJ Warras's death

Briefly News has covered several stories about the passing of the popular DJ, including some of his final actions before he passed.

The popular DJ was active on social media not long before his passing, sharing thoughts about traffic officers being attacked.

Gayton McKenzie weighed in on the murder, describing how angry he was that a true patriot was killed in such a brutal manner.

South African entrepreneur Robert Hersov paid tribute to the late DJ Warras, as fans expressed how heartbroken they are.

Source: Briefly News