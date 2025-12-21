Arrest Expected After Suspect Identified in DJ Warras Killing

A suspect linked to the killing of Johannesburg DJ Warrick Stock, famously known as DJ Warras, has been identified

National Police Commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola disclosed this during the South African Police Service’s Safer Festive Season operations

Stock was shot dead on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, outside the Zambesi Building in the Johannesburg CBD

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola says police have identified a suspect linked to the murder of Johannesburg-based DJ Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, and expect to make an arrest before Monday, 22 December 2025.

Closing in on a known suspect

Masemola made the announcement on Friday, 19 December, during the South African Police Service’s Safer Festive Season operations in Pretoria. He confirmed that investigators are closing in on a known suspect and assured that an arrest is imminent. He also rejected suggestions that multiple agencies were conducting separate probes, insisting that all law enforcement bodies involved are working collaboratively on the case.

Stock was gunned down on Tuesday outside Zambesi House, an eight-storey apartment building in the Johannesburg CBD. The property reportedly contracted security services from Stock’s company, Imperium Ops. Gauteng acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Fred Kekana said investigators had analysed CCTV footage capturing the moments before the shooting. The footage allegedly shows a suspect approaching Stock and firing at him. The suspect has been described as a short African man with dreadlocks.

The City of Johannesburg's MMC for Public Safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, said that six people were taken in for questioning during a raid of the Zambesi Building on 18 December 2025. Tshwaku led a multi-agency raid at the building located in the CBD in the late night. Tshwaku said that the Johannesburg Metro Police Service (JMPD) is on site to restore law and order. A total of 37 rooms were inspected, and found that the tenants were non-paying. Tshwaku said that the 37 people who had not paid rent for a year formed a faction. He said the faction initiated a revolution of non-payment due to a lack of service delivery. Tshwaku said that the second phase will be to focus on more people who have not been paying. He said firearms and knives were also found in the building. He said that residents will also be asked about Warras's death.

Cartridges were recovered

Kekana confirmed that spent cartridges were recovered at the scene and that Stock was carrying his licensed firearm at the time of the attack. Nothing was taken from him, leading police to rule out robbery as a motive. Video footage also reportedly shows the suspect lingering near Stock’s vehicle, while another individual wearing what appeared to be a security uniform was present in the vicinity. Kekana noted that the investigation has been complicated by issues surrounding the building, including the fact that many occupants are believed to be living there illegally.

He added that allegations suggesting Stock may have had an ownership interest in Zambesi House are also being examined as part of the broader investigation into the building and its residents. Meanwhile, family members, friends and colleagues gathered in Sandton on Friday, 19 December, to attend Stock’s memorial service and honour his life.

Zambesi Building tenant denies allegations

The woman, who was named in one of the protection orders Warras filed, denied allegations that she was behind the hit. This was after she was accused of threatening Warras.

The woman said that she did not have the money to kill Warras. She said if she had money, she would have moved out of the building.

