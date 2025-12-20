An investigation is underway in Steenberg after police discovered the body of a six-year-old boy inside a washing machine

The body was discovered during a police search of the home after the child ’ s father reported him missing earlier this week

The Steenberg CPF’s Nicola Small said the community was deeply shaken by the incident

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The discovery was made after police conducted a search of the home. The child’s father had reported him missing. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images.

Source: Twitter

An investigation has been launched in Steenberg following the discovery of a six-year-old boy’s body inside a washing machine at a residence on Ensor Street, Cafda.

Body found in washing machine

The body was found during a police search of the home, after the boy’s father reported him missing on Thursday morning, 18 December 2025. Nicola Small, a representative of the Steenberg Community Police Forum (CPF), said the local community was reeling in the wake of the shocking discovery.

She urged residents to stay calm and allow the official investigation to proceed without interference. Small noted that the incident had cast a shadow over what should be a festive and peaceful time, describing the day as “very sad” for the precinct. In a separate incident, Philippi police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy who suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest on Thursday. Despite being rushed to a nearby medical facility, he was pronounced dead on arrival. Authorities have not yet confirmed any arrests in connection with the shooting.

Philippi police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 16-year-old boy. Image: D-Keine/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Other murder-related stories

Seven teenagers are expected to appear before the Gqeberha Magistrates Court in the Eastern Cape on 9 October 2025 after they allegedly killed another teenager over the weekend. According to IOL, 16-year-old Micah Klaasen was walking along Mimosa Road in Fairview on 4 October when a group of about six to 10 suspects attacked him and killed him. The South African Police Service was called to the scene, where they found that Klaasen had died on the scene.

Two teenagers from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape were arrested in January 2025 for the alleged murder of a police officer. The officer, Constable Callan Andrews, was killed when his patrol vehicle broke down on New Year's Eve. He and his fellow police officer were on a routine patrol when their car broke down in Helenvale. Community members stopped to assist him, and he was shot in the head.

A 12-year-old from Ekurhuleni was arrested for killing a 14-year-old pedestrian in Ekurhuleni. The incident happened on 7 June 2205 in Brakpan. The young boy had taken his father's car for a joy ride when he crashed into a wall. He knocked the teenager over in the process.

91-year-old murdered allegedly by teenager

In a related article, Briefly News reported that an Eastern Cape teenager was arrested for the murder of a 91-year-old woman.

The teenager strangled the pensioner to death and attempted to kill her daughter. He entered the property in the early hours of the morning and strangled the pensioner.

Source: Briefly News