Investigation Underway in Steenberg After 6-Year-Old Found Dead Inside Washing Wachine
- An investigation is underway in Steenberg after police discovered the body of a six-year-old boy inside a washing machine
- The body was discovered during a police search of the home after the child’s father reported him missing earlier this week
- The Steenberg CPF’s Nicola Small said the community was deeply shaken by the incident
An investigation has been launched in Steenberg following the discovery of a six-year-old boy’s body inside a washing machine at a residence on Ensor Street, Cafda.
Body found in washing machine
The body was found during a police search of the home, after the boy’s father reported him missing on Thursday morning, 18 December 2025. Nicola Small, a representative of the Steenberg Community Police Forum (CPF), said the local community was reeling in the wake of the shocking discovery.
She urged residents to stay calm and allow the official investigation to proceed without interference. Small noted that the incident had cast a shadow over what should be a festive and peaceful time, describing the day as “very sad” for the precinct. In a separate incident, Philippi police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy who suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest on Thursday. Despite being rushed to a nearby medical facility, he was pronounced dead on arrival. Authorities have not yet confirmed any arrests in connection with the shooting.
91-year-old murdered allegedly by teenager
