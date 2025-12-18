A member of the South African Police Service was brutally murdered in the Eastern Cape, and his family was heartbroken by his death

Sergeant Luxolo Ndaba was found dead in Mdeni village in the province in early December, and three suspects were arrested

The family was shattered by the death, and South Africans called for harsher sentences for criminals convicted of killing police officers

An Eastern Cape police officer was killed.

MDENI, EASTERN CAPE — The death of a South African Police Service (SAPS) member in the Eastern Cape has left deep wounds in the hearts of his family members. The officer was found on 7 December 2025.

According to News24, Sergeant Luxolo Ndaba, who was stationed at the Ngcobo Police Station in Ngcobo, was killed after he was stabbed 14 times. His body was found near his car in the Mdeni village. The 42-year-old detective was off-duty when he was attacked. His body was dumped next to his car on a gravel road. The Hawks arrested three people on 8 December. They appeared before the Ngcobo Magistrates Court on 10 December. Two suspects were remanded, and a minor suspect was handed over to her parents.

Family heartbroken about officer's death

Ndaba's sister, Busiswa Ndaba, said that the slain officer loved people and justice. She said he became a police officer because he was passionate about justice. She said the family was still coming to terms with the brutal murder. Ndaba will be buried in Ntabankulu on 21 December.

An Eastern Cape cop was stabbed to death.

SAPS officers killed in 2024

Ndaba was numbered among the police officers who were slain during the year. These include an off-duty Durban, KwaZulu-Natal police officer who was gunned down on 10 October. The officer, who was a crime intelligence officer, was killed during a road-rage incident that occurred after an argument turned violent.

Two Limpopo police officers were found dead during an alleged murder-suicide incident in Limpopo on 8 December. A shooting incident happened at Ritavi Police Station outside Tzaneen in the early hours of the morning. A male officer shot and killed a female officer and turned the gun on himself.

SAPS officer gunned down in Western Cape

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a police officer was gunned down in Cape Town, Western Cape. The incident took place outside of a mosque in Athlone, Western Cape, on 3 May 2025.

The constable, who was stationed at Kraaifontein Police Station, was in a car with a 56-year-old woman when two armed men appeared. The men approached them and opened fire as the two women were getting out of the car. The police officer was shot and killed, and the woman who was with her was rushed to the nearest hospital, where she was treated for her wounds.

