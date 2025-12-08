Police in Limpopo are investigating the deaths of two police officers at the Ritavi Police Station in Nkowankowa

The officers were both declared dead at the scene at the station just outside Tzaneen on Monday, 8 December 2025

Details are unconfirmed at this stage, but reports indicate that the male officer shot his colleague before killing himself

LIMPOPO – Tragedy has occurred at a police station in Limpopo, where two officers were tragically killed.

The officers were declared dead after a shooting incident at the Ritavi Police Station, in Nkowankowa, just outside Tzaneen. The incident happened in the early hours of the morning on Monday, 08 December 2025.

Male officer shot dead a female colleague

According to eNCA and other media outlets, a male police officer shot and killed a female colleague at the police station. It is reported that he then turned the gun on himself. Investigations into the matter have been launched.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

