A member of the Tshwane Metro Police Department's partner allegedly murdered her in her house

The incident happened on 24 December 2024 in Lotus Gardens in Tshwane EWest, and the suspect escaped to Limpopo

The police later arrested the suspect, and South Africans slammed the partner's alleged actions

TSHWANE, GAUTENG — A Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer lost her life on 24 December 2024 after her partner reportedly shot and killed her before fleeing with her car.

What happened to the TMPD officer?

TimesLIVE reported that the officer was at her home in Lotus Gardens in Tshwane West. The TMPD's spokesperson, Isaac Mahamba, said the suspect shot and killed his girlfriend and then fled to Limpopo with her car. He was arrested later.

GBVF-related murders in December 2024

Briefly News reported on several gender-based violence-related murders since the beginning of the festive season.

A KwaZulu-Natal man recorded a Facebook confession where he said he killed his girlfriend on 17 December and was later found dead

Another KwaZulu-Natal man killed his girlfriend and his daughter before taking his own life on 20 December

South Africans heartbroken

Netizens discussing the incident on Facebook shared their views on what happened.

Thabang Nyathi said:

"December has unnecessary arguments starting from money, leading to death."

Lesiba Morudi said:

"The new breakup norm in Mzansi."

Relebohile Kamohi said:

"They will continue killing their partners because they know that men will rush to their defence and speak on their behalf and say that they get why he did it. Keep on defending these perpetrators."

Ranel Van Der Walt said:

"Too terrible for words. Condolences to the families."

Moreshka Lebona said:

"It seems that's how we break up now in Mzansi."

Police officer shoots cop girlfriend and himself

In another incident, Briefly News reported that a police officer shot and killed his girlfriend before taking his own life in May this year. The incident took place in Mpumalanga, and she was also a member of the police.

It's alleged that the officer was on patrol when he saw his girlfriend sitting in a car with another man. He shot her and then killed himself. She was rushed to the hospital and succumbed to her wounds.

