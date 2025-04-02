All about Ben Whittaker's record: career stats and boxing background

Ben Whittaker's records have been among the hot topics about the Olympic silver medalist following his bizarre fall during an October bout against Liam Cameron. Following the unfortunate incident, the two players have been scheduled for a rematch in April 2025.

Ben Whittaker's fighting style uniquely combines technical prowess and flamboyant showmanship. Photo: @benwhittaker on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Ben Whittaker boasts an impressive boxing stats of 8-0-1 .

. The British boxer had his first draw during his recent match against Liam Cameron on October 12, 2024, when they tumbled off the ring.

on October 12, 2024, when they tumbled off the ring. Whittaker is set to meet Liam Cameron for a rematch on April 20, 2025 , in Birmingham.

, in Birmingham. Benjamin won a silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, losing against Arlen López in the light-weight gold competition.

Ben Whittaker's profile summary

Full name Benjamin G. Whittaker Gender Male Date of birth June 6, 1997 Age 27 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth Darlaston, Wednesbury, United Kingdom Current residence West Bromwich, West Midlands, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Height 6 feet 3 inches Weight 75 kg (approx) Father Tony Whittaker Mother Karen Whittaker Relationship status Single Profession Professional boxer Net worth $1 million to $1.2 million Social media Instagram

What is Ben Whittaker's record in boxing?

According to The Mirror, Ben Whittaker has eight wins, zero losses, and one draw. Of his eight wins, five have been by knockout, giving him a knockout percentage of 63%. His most recent fight was a split-decision draw against Liam Cameron on October 12, 2024.

Whittaker is set to face Liam Cameron for a rematch on April 20, 2025, at Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, United Kingdom. During an open workout ahead of the IBA's Champions Night, Whittaker talked about his upcoming match. He said,

All I can say is, April 20, I deal with him and move on. He turned up his best, I turned up my worst and he couldn't do much... he threw me over the ropes. It looked like two drunk kids coming out of Wetherspoons, we'll share a burger or something after I win.

Ben Whittaker during the Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe launch press conference at Andaz London on May 01, 2024 in London, England. Photo by James Fearn

What is Ben Whittaker's weight class?

Ben Whittaker's weight class is the light-heavyweight division, with a weight limit of 81 kilograms. He has consistently fought in this weight class, including his professional bouts and amateur career, such as winning a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

What happened to Ben Whittaker?

Whittaker sustained significant injuries during an October 2024 bout against Liam Cameron. In the fifth round, both fighters tumbled over the top rope, with Cameron landing on top of Whittaker, which resulted in the latter sustaining injuries.

The match was ruled as a split-decision draw, with Whittaker taking some time off from the ring to recover. However, he is scheduled for a rematch with Cameron on April 20, 2025, in Birmingham.

Who defeated Whittaker?

Ben Whittaker has not been defeated in his professional boxing career. Ben Whittaker's fight records stand at 8-0-1. The draw occurred in his most recent fight against Liam Cameron on October 12, 2024.

In his amateur career, Whittaker experienced a loss when he won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He lost to Cuba's Arlen López in the light-heavyweight gold-medal bout.

Ben Whittaker during the Beterbiev v Bivol IV Crown Showdown Press Conference at Old Billingsgate Market on September 25, 2024, in London, England. Photo by Richard Pelham

Why did Ben Whittaker leave the ring in a wheelchair?

Ben Whittaker could not continue the fight after falling through the ropes during a clinch with Liam Cameron in the fifth round. He reportedly sustained injuries on his back and ankle, which led to him leaving the ring in a wheelchair even after receiving immediate medical attention.

A look at Ben Whittaker's fighting style

Whittaker's fighting style uniquely combines technical prowess and flamboyant showmanship. His elusive head movement and catlike reflexes make him a difficult target for opponents. Ben excels at counterpunching, often baiting adversaries into mistakes before punishing them with sharp, unexpected shots.

Whittaker is also characterised by his theatrical flairs, which include dancing in the ring, talking to people outside the ring, hopping on one leg or spinning mid-fight. During an interview with ESPN, he spoke about his game plays. Ben said,

Right now I'm just showing what I want to show. There's so many other gameplans we can go to. When I need to, I take them out and look dominant when I do it. So come Sunday, it will either be dominant or I'll hop on one leg, we'll see.

Boxer Ben Whittaker during a weigh-in at the AO Arena, Manchester, on June 30, 2023. Photo by Peter Byrne

Trivia

Ben, whose full name is Benjamin G. Whittaker (age 27 years as of March 2025), was born in Darlaston, Wednesbury, United Kingdom, on June 6, 1997.

His parents are Karen Whittaker, an English-Austrian, and Tony Whittaker, Jamaican.

Benjamin Whittaker is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 75 kilograms.

He is nicknamed "The Surgeon" for his precise and calculated fighting style.

Whittaker represented England in the 2018 Commonwealth Games held in Australia's Gold Coast.

Ben Whittaker's net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $1.2 million.

Ben debuted his professional boxing career in 2022 under the guidance of coach SugarHill Steward.

Whittaker smashed a fan's phone at King Khalid International Airport after being asked for a photo.

After losing the gold medal match during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Ben refused to wear his silver medal, vowing to win gold later.

Ben Whittaker's records reflect his rising status as a formidable force in the light-heavyweight division. With an unbeaten professional record of 8 wins, zero losses, and one draw, Whittaker has showcased technical precision and knockout power, achieving five victories by knockouts.

